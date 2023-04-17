WHEN CONFECTIONERY MEETS ART: BAZOOKA BUBBLE GUM RALLIES TODAY'S 'TASTEMAKERS' FOR AN ICONIC COLLABORATION

The renowned confectionary brand partners with four viral artists to add their own flavor to the brand's legacy with one-of-a-kind pieces of Bazooka-inspired art.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bazooka® Bubble Gum is using its pop culture legacy the way any legend would, by calling on today's influential artists to unwrap their own vision of the classic brand through their innovative pieces of Bazooka-inspired art. The custom art pieces will be on display and auctioned off at the Make-A-Wish Dreaming In Color Art Show + Auction to support youth artists and raise funds to grant critically ill children their once-in-a-lifetime wish.

Bazooka Candy Brands Logo (CNW Group/Bazooka Candy Brands) (PRNewswire)

The project has attracted a diverse group of "ones-to-watch": Vibrant identical twin Fashion Designers BruceGlen brings Bazooka Joe to the runway with a comic-tiled puffer jacket. Multimedia graffiti artist Duro the Third who paints and modifies retro bikes, hand-assembles a Bazooka-themed BMX bike. Madeline Ronzoni , who was recently featured at ComplexCon 2023 as a "brand to watch," creates a Bazooka Joe hand-tufted rug. Lastly, former mechanical engineer-turned-painter and viral TikTok sensation Matt Chessco brings Bazooka Joe and the gang to life in a graffiti-style painting.

"Bazooka has solidified its place in pop culture with over 70 years of iconic packaging and Bazooka Joe and the gang comics," says Rebecca Silberfarb, VP Brand Marketing, Bazooka Candy Brands. "Now, our fanbase will get to experience the brand through a new lens as these four artistic trendsetters celebrate our legacy by combining nostalgia and pop culture with contemporary art."

Through a video series launching today , each artist shares their personal ties to the confectionery brand, as they reinterpret the classic elements into their contemporary artistic form. The videos unveil innovative art pieces that give a glimpse into the future of Bazooka.

Bazooka Comics have been driven, shaped and created by legends in the underground art world, many of whom created for Bazooka while simultaneously running major comic-book publications. Since then, not only has the brand made a huge impact in pop culture and entertainment, but it has also left an imprint on the hearts and minds of many individuals, including the partnering artists.

"The memories and feelings that flood back to me when chewing Bazooka Bubble Gum are some of the happiest I have," says Madeline Ronzoni, Founder of Happy Rugs. "I am honored to have the opportunity to make a Bazooka Joe rug and especially proud that it will be auctioned off with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish, as the charity holds a special place in my heart after they fulfilled my little sister's wish as a child. I am so excited to be partnering with Bazooka for such a meaningful cause!"

Each Bazooka inspired custom art piece will be up for auction at the Make-A-Wish Dreaming in Color Art Show + Auction on April 27, 2023. Bazooka is proud to be celebrating aspiring youth artists and to provide the opportunity for attendees to bring home a piece that inspires joy. All proceeds will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the many children who are waiting for their wish to come true.

The campaign launches today on all of the artist's social media channels as well as @TheRealBazookaJoe .

To learn how you can get involved with the Make-A-Wish art auction, please visit their website for more information. Interviews with the Bazooka brand team or any of the artists are available upon request.

About Bazooka Candy Brands

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Bazooka Companies, Inc. and produces iconic, high-quality candy products including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.bazookacandybrands.com

Social Handles:

Instagram: @theRealBazookaJoe

Twitter: @RealBazookaJoe

Facebook: @bazookabubblegum

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bazooka Candy Brands