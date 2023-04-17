Sharing the Blessings of Ramadhan, BRI Distributes Dividends of IDR 34.89 Trillion

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) distributed cash dividends of IDR 34.89 trillion on April 12, 2023. This is in accordance with the decision of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS), where it was decided that BRI would pay a dividend payout ratio of 85% of the consolidated net profit in 2022.

Sunarso, President Director BRI and Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, President Commisioner BRI (PRNewsfoto/PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)) (PRNewswire)

BRI Group's strong and sustainable performance growth throughout 2022 is the result of the company's continued efforts. Despite the challenging economic climate, BRI Group achieved a strong and sustainable performance growth amidst global economic uncertainty, by successfully recording a net profit of IDR 51.4 trillion, which grew by 67.15% Year-on-Year (YoY).

As a result, IDR 43.94 trillion, which represents 85% of the dividend payout ratio attributable to the parent entity owners, will be distributed as cash dividends. The dividen also includes the interim dividends of IDR 8.60 trillion paid by the company to shareholders on January 27, 2023.

The remaining IDR 7.67 trillion, accounting for the remaining 15% of the payout ratio, will be allocated as retained earnings. As for the dividends of at least 53.19% of the shares or at least IDR 23.15 trillion belonging to Indonesia, will be deposited to the country's State General Treasury Account.

According to BRI's President Director, Sunarso, the decision to set the dividend payout ratio at 85% was based on a careful evaluation of the company's financial standing, considering its strong capital structure and optimal liquidity, which can support BRI's business expansion and enable the company to anticipation future risks. "Maintaining a dividend payout ratio of 85% would ensure that BRI's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remains at around 20% for the long term," explained Sunarso.

The distribution of dividends serves as concrete proof of BRI's commitment to creating economic and social value for all stakeholders. "BRI conducts business with the people and does so in a manner that is aligned with their values. BRI's profits are reinvested in the people through taxes and dividends," concluded Sunarso.

Information about BRI can be accessed at www.bri.co.id .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)