Big Barker Awarded Fear Free "Preferred Product Program" Designation for Its American-Made Orthopedic Dog Beds

-Makers of the only beds clinically proven to improve big dog quality of life-

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Barker , makers of the first dog bed clinically proven and scientifically engineered to improve physical wellness and quality of life for big dogs at every stage of their lives, has received the Fear Free ® Preferred Product Program designation. Eric Shannon, founder of Big Barker, a majority-owned brand of Tenth Avenue Holdings , made the announcement.

Tenth Avenue Holdings Logo (PRNewswire)

Each bed is handmade at Big Barker's Pennsylvania workshop; has a 10-year warranty + a one-year risk-free trial.

"The reason we exist is to enhance big dogs' lives with hand-crafted, American-made beds, so we are thrilled to receive this recognition from veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners," said Shannon. "Hundreds of veterinarians in more than 25 states have endorsed and recommended Big Barker beds for their patients."

In a clinical study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania, owners reported that the Big Barker bed reduced joint pain and stiffness, improved joint function and gait, and led to improved nighttime restfulness in large dogs with arthritis. Every Big Barker bed is handcrafted with a proprietary blend of triple-layer foam that's certified by CertiPUR-US® to meet their rigorous standards for emissions, content, performance, and durability. This deliberate scientific calibration creates a more comfortable existence for big dogs: supporting their pressure curve, preventing joints from sinking into the floor, and relieving pressure points.

Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online education aimed at relieving fear, anxiety, and stress in pets to more than 265,000 veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare employees and volunteers, and pet parents. By closely listening to the needs of the industry and those of the new generation of pet parents, Fear Free has become one of the single most transformative initiatives in the history of pet care.

"The decision to give Big Barker the Fear Free Preferred Product Program designation was a no-brainer," said Dr. Marty Becker, known as "America's Veterinarian" and Fear Free creator. "Big Barker beds are used in clinics across the country, providing a comfortable and safe space for patients to relax in high-stress environments, such as the waiting room and exam room. Due to its size, the patient and the patient care team can be on the bed together during treatments, helping the patient to feel at ease and relaxed. Whether it's for a yearly checkup, vaccinations, acupuncture, or lasering, the bed provides superior comfort and support no matter the circumstance."

The primary Big Barker products that were recognized by Fear Free include the Orthopedic Headrest Edition Bed, Sleek Edition Bed, and Sofa Edition Bed, as well the Orthopedic Crate Pads and Orthopedic Backseat Barker Beds. Each bed is handmade at Big Barker's Pennsylvania workshop; has a 10-year warranty and a one-year risk-free trial. Prices range from $119-$499 and can be upgraded to include temperature regulation and personalization; go to www.bigbarker.com for more information.

About Tenth Avenue Holdings:

Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook and York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store, Tusco Products, Under Your Skin. For more information about Tenth Avenue Holdings, visit www.tenave.com .

About Fear Free:

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Diane Stefani, diane.stefani19@gmail.com; Jennifer A. Maguire, jen@maguirepr.com

Logo for Big Barker (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tenth Avenue Holdings