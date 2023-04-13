RiNo Art District and Denver Walls to Bring International Mural Festival to the District This Fall

Inaugural Denver street-art event will feature global and local artists, digital and augmented reality integration and educational programming

DENVER, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RiNo Art District , a 501(c)(6) nonprofit grassroots arts organization dedicated to fostering a welcoming, creative community where a diversity of artists, residents and businesses thrive, today announced a new partnership with DENVER WALLS, a 501(c)(3) street art event organization and part of the globally renowned WORLD WIDE WALLS (previously POW! WOW!), to bring a new mural festival to the District spanning 10 days this Sept. 22-Oct. 3, 2023.

Denver will be the 25th city to host a WORLD WIDE WALLS event, joining international cities like Honolulu, Seoul and Tokyo. (PRNewswire)

DENVER WALLS visitors can expect to see large-scale murals from a global roster of artists alongside local artists.

"Denver is increasingly drawing an incredible concentration of diverse creative talent, and RiNo is the epicenter of that artistic community," said Charity Von Guinness, executive director of RiNo Art District, which is the presenting sponsor and a creative partner for the event. "In supporting and collaborating on the inaugural DENVER WALLS event, this presents an incredible opportunity to align our visions of empowerment, honor and access through thoughtful collaboration, representation and the integration of new technologies. Together RiNo Art District and DENVER WALLS look to make evident the essential place art and artists hold in our collective progress."

Denver will be the 25th city to host a WORLD WIDE WALLS event, joining international cities like Honolulu, Seoul and Tokyo. Created by Jasper Wong in 2010, WORLD WIDE WALLS seeks to beautify cities and build bridges between local artists and their communities. The new DENVER WALLS festival, spearheaded by Denver-based artist Ally Grimm (aka A.L. Grime), will feature 15-18 local and international artists painting across 12-15 walls in and around RiNo Art District. Mural installations will begin Sept. 22, with the majority of public events taking place over the weekend of Sept. 29-31.

"Denver Walls aims to bring high impact, future-leaning art to the Denver community and put our city on the map as the next major art mecca of the United States," said Grimm, who moved to Denver after feeling captivated by the city during a visit six years ago. "I see artists as real-time historians, the narrators of today's voice — the guides of culture and innovation. By bringing art back to our streets, and celebrating diversity and individuality both in the arts and in our communities, we seek to broaden the spectrum of arts and culture in Denver."

DENVER WALLS visitors can expect to see large-scale murals from a global roster of artists alongside local artists. In addition to physical murals, the event will feature augmented reality installations and meet and greet opportunities with artists. The Denver event will uniquely showcase the intersection of art and new technologies in both the physical and digital worlds. Digital opportunities at this year's festival will include an augmented reality scavenger hunt where participants can find POAPs (Proof of Attendance Protocol tokens) to serve as mementos of their DENVER WALLS experience, a virtual sculpture garden that can be accessed via a web-based platform, and exclusive global merchandise drops featuring designs from participating artists.

"Denver is home to a vibrant street art scene, but we also have such a strong entrepreneurial tech culture, so this felt like the most authentic way to our story on a global stage" added Grimm.

Artists and activations for DENVER WALLS will be announced in the coming months. DENVER WALLS is additionally currently accepting a limited number of applications for walls and sponsorships for the event. Learn more about DENVER WALLS at www.denverwalls.com.

Media Contact:

Alexis Jarvis

alexis@sidecarpr.com

720-301-9394

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RiNo Art District