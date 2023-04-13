Poppulo's Employee Communications Solution Earns Gold Medal Recognition by SoftwareReviews

The employee and customer communications experience software trusted by enterprises across the globe is recognized for its omnichannel platform

DENVER and CORK, Ireland, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poppulo, the leading employee and customer communications experience software company, today announced that its Employee Communications Solution has been recognized as a top employee communications software in the 2023 Employee Communications Software Buyer's Guide from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group.

Poppulo's recognition is based on comparing company scorecards using authentic user reviews that assess vendor capability satisfaction, product feature satisfaction, emotional footprint, customer accruement and retention, market size, and factors related to customer usage.

SoftwareReviews named Poppulo, a leading employee communication software receiving top marks for its net emotional footprint, vendor capabilities, product features, and likeliness to recommend. Additionally, Poppulo earned a 100% plan to renew reported by those surveyed.

Poppulo secured the highest satisfaction scores in a variety of areas representing vendor capabilities, including:

Quality of features

Ease of implementation

Business value created

Usability and intuitiveness

Vendor support

The company also earned high ranks for select product features, including single sign-on and pulse surveys.

Among Poppulo's high rankings, the emotional footprint category makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant unique as it includes aggregated emotional response ratings in service, negotiation, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. Poppulo's performance within this category demonstrates the users' positive feelings toward the company and its product.

"At Poppulo, we are committed to investing in and delivering the best communication experience software for the enterprise," said David Levin, CEO of Poppulo. "Our technology is designed to help businesses connect people with information in ways that are personalized, engaging and impactful. We are proud to earn a gold medalist award from SoftwareReviews, and we look forward to helping leading global organizations achieve greater business outcomes through improved communications."

About Poppulo

Poppulo is the leading communications and workplace experience software company. The Poppulo Harmony platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortlessly connecting their employees, customers, and workplaces through omnichannel employee communications, digital signage, and workplace management. Poppulo's 6,000+ customer base is representative of the world's most successful companies, including 47 of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.poppulo.com . Follow Poppulo on LinkedIn and on Twitter .

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm.

