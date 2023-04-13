Macfarlan Capital Partners announces Trevor Hightower as a Partner

Former CBRE Managing Director and Craftwork CEO joining Macfarlan Capital Partners as the firm focuses on its growth in Farmland Investments.

DALLAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime CBRE executive Trevor Hightower has joined Macfarlan Capital Partners ("MCP"). Hightower will be joining MCP as the firm grows its leadership in the agricultural investing space.

Prior to joining Macfarlan Capital Partners, Hightower was the co-founder and CEO of Craftwork, a Managing Director at CBRE and a Managing Director of Leasing at Parkway Properties.

"I've known Trevor for a decade and have watched him lead, love, and serve colleagues, investors, and employees in various leadership roles at some of the largest real estate companies in the world and in entrepreneurial ventures, as well," said Mac Macfarlan, Managing Partner of Macfarlan Capital Partners. "He is passionate, intelligent, fun, thoughtful, kind, driven, and brave, and joins the firm at a pivotal time as we focus on growing our leadership in agriculture investing."

As a Partner at MCP, Hightower will share in all management responsibilities of the firm and will be responsible for the acquisition, investor services, asset management, and reporting operations.

"I am excited to join Macfarlan Capital Partners and work alongside such a talented team with a 39-year track record of service and excellence," said Hightower. "This is an exciting and important time for MCP. Farmland is an important asset class in our current economic environment with investors searching for store of value, an inflation hedge, and a low correlation to other asset classes. I am excited about building upon MCP's legacy and growing our leadership in this important sector."

MCP currently owns approximately 17,750 acres of farmland with carefully selected operating partners. In the immediate term the firm intends to aggregate a strategic portfolio of mid-sized high-yielding agricultural assets reaching a target size of 100,000 acres.

About Macfarlan Capital Partners:

Macfarlan Capital Partners ("MCP") is a private investment sponsor committed to serving institutional investors, family offices, wealth management advisors and individuals. MCP has 39 years of experience with a strong track record in many economic cycles and realities completing over $1.5 billion in real estate investments. MCP's firm-wide distinction is its proven ability to solve complex problems and reposition assets that lead to value for investors.

