Lincoln Avenue Capital Hosts Resource Day Event for Affordable Housing Residents in Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, hosted a Family Resource Day event for its residents at Park on Virginia, a newly renovated property that offers high-quality homes for lower-income individuals and families in the Reno area.

"Lincoln Avenue Capital is committed to investing in underserved communities and providing opportunities to enrich the lives of our residents," said Lincoln Avenue Capital CEO Jeremy Bronfman. "We are proud to partner with some of Reno's leading social service organizations to help Park on Virginia residents discover important programs and resources in their community."

The Family Resource Day featured representatives from local service providers including CCSNN, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Health Plan of Nevada, Community Health Alliance, Community Services Agency, The Children's Cabinet, Nation's Finest, Northern Nevada HOPES, Tu Casa Latina, WCSD Parent University, and Liberty Dental. These groups shared information about the resources they offer, including assistance in health care, nutrition and wellness, early education and youth support, veteran programs, and emergency services.

"We believe that providing stable homes is the most effective way Lincoln Avenue Capital can positively impact communities across the country where affordable housing is needed," said Rebecca Schultz, LAC Vice President of Asset Management. "Family Resource Days are one of the ways we build upon that impact by helping our residents make meaningful connections in their communities."

LAC regularly hosts Family Resource Days at its affordable housing properties across the nation, offering residents the chance to engage with local service organizations, enjoy outdoor activities, and connect with their neighbors.

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Capital is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization that serves residents across 22 states, with a portfolio of 119 properties comprising 21,000+ units.

