Drive Clean Colorado and Highland Electric Fleets Host Electric School Bus Ride Along and Q&A Session at Denver Auto Show on Saturday, April 15th at 2pm

Drive Clean Colorado and Highland Electric Fleets will answer questions about transportation electrification and state and federal funding opportunities prior to the ride along.

Drive Clean Colorado, a non-profit member organization that supports equitable clean transportation and efficient mobility choices across the state of Colorado, and Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of school bus fleet electrification-as-a-service in North America, are hosting an electric school bus ride along this Saturday, April 15th at 2pm MT in support of the state's fleet electrification goals.

One of the buses from the state's first fully electric fleet at Peak to Peak Charter School will be available to view and will take a drive around downtown Denver near the Colorado Convention Center. Staff from both organizations will host a joint Q&A session prior to the ride along to answer questions about fleet electrification and the recent state and federal funding opportunities to support fleets across the state of Colorado.

"We applaud Peak to Peak for committing to a fully electric school bus fleet with the help of Highland Electric Fleets and other partners. Their experience provides a valuable case study that other districts can learn from and that manufacturers and utilities can expand upon," said Bonnie Trowbridge, Drive Clean Colorado's executive director. "This is important especially now when there is so much federal and state funding available to accelerate implementation of clean school buses and infrastructure."

"We are proud to work with our partners at Peak to Peak and Drive Clean Colorado to showcase electric school buses in action," said Jane Culkin, Highland's western regional manager for market development. "It's a very exciting time for fleet electrification, particularly school bus electrification, with significant funding at both the federal and state levels. We look forward to helping keep the momentum going here and bringing cleaner, healthier transportation to Colorado students and communities."

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit https://highlandfleets.com.

About Drive Clean Colorado

Drive Clean Colorado (DCC), a Clean Cities coalition, is a non-profit member organization that delivers a variety of programs to support equitable clean transportation and efficient mobility choices with the goal of cleaner, healthier air for Colorado. DCC partners with municipalities, state agencies, community-based organizations and clean transportation leaders to provide education and support for the EV transition. DCC runs the Drive Electric Colorado initiative which is a clearinghouse for all things EV in Colorado and hosts two ReCharge coaches for the Colorado Energy Office to provide grant coaching and EV awareness outreach. Learn more at DriveCleanColorado.org, and follow along on Twitter and LinkedIn.

