BARR Advisory to Take the Illusion Out of Security, Compliance at HIMSS23

BARR Advisory to Take the Illusion Out of Security, Compliance at HIMSS23

The cybersecurity and compliance solutions firm will showcase its suite of healthcare compliance services at the global conference in Chicago.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BARR Advisory will be putting the spotlight on its growing suite of healthcare compliance solutions during an appearance at the 2023 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Health Conference in Chicago.

BARR Advisory (PRNewswire)

"Healthcare is all about helping people—and cybersecurity is, too."

Spanning from April 17–21, HIMSS23 will bring together more than 40,000 professionals to explore the intersection of health and technology while connecting with and learning from industry peers.

A cohort of BARR team members will appear at the conference for the third straight year to showcase the firm's healthcare compliance services, which cover common security frameworks and regulations including HITRUST, ISO, SOC 2, and HIPAA.

In addition, BARR attest services manager Steve Ryan will take the stage on Tuesday, April 18, alongside a magical guest to explain how healthcare organizations of all sizes can leverage tools and industry partners to simplify the path to compliance and establish an enduring security environment.

Listeners of Ryan's 20-minute presentation will walk away with a better understanding of:

Where to start when attempting to achieve compliance against an industry framework





What tools exist to help organizations manage and maintain their security postures; and,





How to identify and track key performance indicators (KPIs) to ensure your security strategy remains effective.

"Healthcare is all about helping people—and cybersecurity is, too," Ryan said. "We're excited to have another opportunity through HIMSS to connect face-to-face with like-minded professionals and share strategies for safeguarding patients' data and building long-term cyber resilience."

BARR's appearance at HIMSS23 comes just weeks after the release of an exclusive whitepaper exploring how the new HITRUST Essentials, 1-year (e1) Assessment lowers the barrier to entry for organizations aiming to mitigate the most critical threats to data security.

Ryan's presentation, entitled " Taking the Illusion out of Security and Compliance ," is slated for Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 12:45 p.m. local time in Cybersecurity Command Center Theater A, Booth 4309-4333, Hall A.

Find BARR's full team at HIMSS23 in the Cybersecurity Command Center at Exhibition Booth 4309-01 .

Learn more about BARR's upcoming events: https://www.barradvisory.com/resources/events/

ABOUT BARR ADVISORY

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

BARR Advisory services include:

Compliance Program Assistance

SOC 1 Examinations

SOC 2 and 3 Examinations

SOC for Cybersecurity

PCI DSS Assessment Services

ISO 27001 Assessments

FedRAMP Security Assessments

HIPAA/HITECH Services

HITRUST Services

Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments

Cybersecurity Consulting

ABOUT HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

MEDIA CONTACT

Michelle Carson

BARR Advisory

785-979-8874

mcarson@barradvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BARR Advisory