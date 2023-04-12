Stord Launches Stord One Warehouse (WMS) to Help Operators Increase Efficiency and Productivity of Omnichannel Fulfillment

Stord Launches Stord One Warehouse (WMS) to Help Operators Increase Efficiency and Productivity of Omnichannel Fulfillment

Built by operators for operators, Stord One Warehouse is an easy-to-use, cloud-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) that optimizes labor, capacity, and costs in omnichannel fulfillment centers.

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stord , the Cloud Supply Chain leader, today announced Stord One Warehouse, a modern, cloud-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) that's as flexible as it is easy to use in helping operators achieve greater efficiency and productivity in their B2B and DTC fulfillment facilities.

Stord Logo (PRNewswire)

Traditional WMSs are cumbersome, plaguing fulfillment centers with operational and labor inefficiencies, capacity constraints, billing leakage, and inaccuracies resulting in lost revenue, unnecessary operating costs, and unhappy customers. When software companies try to solve supply chain challenges without real-world operational experience, it results in a disconnect between operators' needs and the WMS's capabilities.

Stord has seen firsthand how insufficient and incumbent WMSs can hamper growth for brands and 3PLs. Since Stord's inception, it has developed best-in-class technology and supply chain capabilities in tandem. Rather than rely on a clunky, inefficient solution, Stord built its own technology from the ground up—tasking its team of experts with building the best omnichannel WMS possible for Stord and the market.

"We battle tested our platform along with many other WMSs over several years within Stord's fulfillment centers and its expansive partner network," explained Jacob Boudreau, CTO and co-founder of Stord. "Knowing what we have is better than anything on the market, we decided to make it available for all 3PLs and brands who are looking to increase efficiency in their own warehouses."

3PL providers, like GOSS Industries , and brands, like SnackPass , are already leveraging Stord One Warehouse to increase efficiency and output in their facilities.

"After outgrowing our prior tech stack, we needed a better solution to manage our inventory and supply chain as it scales," said Jamie Marshall, COO and co-founder at Snackpass. "Stord One Warehouse has been a huge improvement for our supply chain team. Coupled with Stord One Commerce, our new tech stack has helped us get a real handle on inventory management across multiple facilities."

Stord One Warehouse is a flexible solution that's purpose built to save time and boost productivity in high volume pick, pack, and ship operations across both B2B and DTC fulfillment. Benefits of Stord One Warehouse include:

Unified omnichannel fulfillment : Effortlessly fulfill B2B and DTC orders in one system despite the distinct complexities that come with each sales channel.

Operational efficiencies : Vastly improve order throughput, streamline packout processing, and quickly resolve exceptions for B2B and DTC fulfillment efficiency during periods of growth and peak demand.

Simplified ease of use : Accelerate time-to-value through intuitive processes that enable rapid training and highly efficient warehouse processes.

Improved inventory accuracy : Maintain control via scan-based systems and paperless processes, cycle counts, and audit history.

Increased labor productivity : Simplify onboarding and achieve greater visibility in productivity and costs.

Streamlined billing and invoicing : Reduce time spent on invoicing, capture all billable activities, and stop billing leakage.

System interoperability: Easily connect to order management systems (such as Stord One Commerce ), marketplaces, ERPs, and other critical platforms. : Easily connect to order management systems (such as), marketplaces, ERPs, and other critical platforms.

Compared to benchmarks with other systems, early adopters saw up to a 75% reduction in packout process time and up to a 94% reduction in time in packing single line orders.

"We know how important a WMS is to the success of a warehouse operation," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "We're confident Stord One Warehouse will work for your business, because we rely on it for our own B2B and DTC customers each and every day in our own facilities."

To learn more about Stord's Cloud Supply Chain approach, visit stord.com .

About Stord

Stord is the leading Cloud Supply Chain provider enabling companies to compete and grow with world-class logistics—including warehousing, transportation, and fulfillment—in a single, integrated platform that's available exactly when and where they need it. Hundreds of DTC and B2B companies like Alex and Ani, Native, Tula, Seed Health, American Giant, Branded, TruConnect, REDCON1, Thrasio, Dollar General, and CocaCola use Stord to make their supply chains perform with the speed, flexibility, and ease of the cloud. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO, and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by leading investors, including Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Lineage Logistics.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stord