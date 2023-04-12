Entelechy Releases a Social Learning Experience for its Flagship Leadership Development Program

SILVER LAKE, N.H., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entelechy, the private-label leadership development partner for global organizations, announces the availability of Unleash Your Leadership Potential-Social Learning Experience (SLX), an engaging, cohort-based facilitated leadership journey for frontline to mid-level leaders. Unleash Your Leadership Potential-SLX has been expertly designed to leverage the innovative collaborative features on the NovoEd social learning platform.

In a powerful blended learning experience that spans two to four months, participants learn fundamental leadership and performance management skills through engaging content, collaborative learning activities, effective models, and real-world action planning, which allows for maximum application, reflection, and retention.

Accommodating up to 40 leaders per cohort, Unleash Your Leadership Potential-SLX features self-paced learning alongside meaningful peer and facilitator collaboration on the NovoEd social learning platform. The program also features Entelechy's Leadership Effectiveness Assessment and an Everything DiSC® Management profile. Additionally, in-person or virtual workshops can also be incorporated into the leadership journey to further drive collaboration and increase engagement.

With this announcement, Entelechy has completed the full suite of Unleash Your Leadership Potential programs, which also include the original in-person classroom version and a virtual iteration. Since its launch more than a decade ago, Unleash Your Leadership Potential has garnered numerous industry awards for clients, including Staples, RingCentral, National Grid, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and many others. Like the classroom and virtual versions, Unleash Your Leadership Potential-SLX is customizable to address an organization's unique leadership goals and culture.

"Today's leaders need innovative leadership development solutions that meet them where they are — and they deserve more from their online learning experiences than what is currently available from most online learning libraries," said Entelechy CEO Terence Traut. "Unleash Your Leadership Potential-SLX is a thoughtfully curated and designed social learning experience full of practical — yet powerful — performance management skills. Leaders will benefit from the program's dynamic activities and collaboration opportunities and they will leave ready to make an immediate impact on their teams."

To learn more about Unleash Your Leadership Potential-SLX please visit: https://www.unlockit.com/services/unleash-your-leadership-potential/uylp-slx/.

About Entelechy

For more than 30 years, Entelechy has served as the go-to, private label training partner for global organizations, including Qualcomm, Vanguard, Staples, DIRECTV, RingCentral, Comcast, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Republic Services, Polaris, and many more. Entelechy's flagship leadership development programs, Aspiring Leaders, Unleash Your Leadership Potential, and Leading Leaders, transform leaders as they progress through their careers. To learn more about Entelechy, please visit www.unlockit.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Entelechy Inc.