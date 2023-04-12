Dulce Martinez Joins Palm Tree to Launch Client Coverage Efforts

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palm Tree LLC ("Palm Tree"), the modern M&A advisor providing integrated investment banking, strategic finance, and transaction support services to middle market businesses, today announced Dulce Martinez has been appointed Head of Client Coverage for Investment Banking based in Palm Tree's Los Angeles headquarters.

Dulce Martinez (PRNewswire)

Ms. Martinez will utilize her experience as a trusted client advisor to institutionalize Palm Tree's relationships with financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, family offices, and other capital providers. As an essential executive on the firm's investment banking team, she will leverage Palm Tree's capabilities and expertise to deliver tailored solutions across various transactions, including recapitalizations, leveraged buyouts, restructurings and special situations, and mergers and acquisitions.

"Palm Tree was born from Private Equity; close relationships with a wide array of financial sponsors are crucial to our continued success," said Stephen Rossi, Head of Investment Banking at Palm Tree. "Dulce is well-known in financial circles in Southern California and beyond, and we look forward to the new partnerships and connections she can bring to our clients as they pursue their evolution and transformation goals."

Prior to joining Palm Tree, Ms. Martinez was a Managing Director at Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth where she drove growth and expanded the firm's client base. She primarily supported the firm's middle market mergers and acquisitions, debt advisory, and venture capital practice groups. Ms. Martinez began her career at Morgan Stanley before moving on to hold senior positions at several other firms and has over 16 years of experience originating, managing, and executing business development mandates across various sectors.

"Palm Tree has demonstrated impressive and thoughtful growth," said Martinez. "The firm's remarkable culture and leadership are a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence. It is a privilege to lead Palm Tree's coverage efforts, and I look forward to working with our talented team to deliver innovative and strategic solutions to our clients."

Ms. Martinez is Co-Chairman of Invest in Hope Los Angeles, an annual charity benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital that has raised more than $3 million for research and care for children nationwide. Ms. Martinez was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and studied English Literature at Arizona State University. She has lived in Los Angeles for over a decade, where she resides with her husband and young daughter.

About Palm Tree

Palm Tree is the modern M&A advisor. A hybrid of consulting, accounting advisory, and investment banking, the firm provides clients with comprehensive financial, transactional, and operational solutions. Born out of private equity, Palm Tree navigates the time-sensitive, demanding, and uncompromising rigors of M&A from the perspective of owners and investors, giving clients the advantage of experience and expertise across the full continuum of transactions, transitions, and transformations. Since its inception in 2010, Palm Tree collectively has advised on more than 300 transactions totaling more than $45 billion in value. Securities products and services are offered through Palm Tree Securities LLC, member of FINRA, SIPC.

More information in our corporate video , on PalmTreeLLC.com , and on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Charlyn Lusk

646.502.3549

clusk@stantonprm.com

Palm Tree is the modern M&A Advisor. A hybrid of consulting, accounting advisory, and investment banking, Palm Tree provides its clients with comprehensive financial, transactional, and operational solutions. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palm Tree LLC