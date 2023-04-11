Verkada's new Seattle office marks sixth opening this year, bringing its total to 15 offices globally

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada , a leader in enterprise building security and management, announced today it is continuing its expansion with the opening of its newest office location in Seattle. Verkada's Seattle team joins the company's 1,500 employees and 14 global offices in its mission to protect people and property.

(PRNewsfoto/Verkada) (PRNewswire)

Kristy Clay will lead the Seattle office and accelerate growth in the Pacific Northwest. She brings nearly 20 years of experience in sales and building teams, as well as deep relationships in the region that will help Verkada continue to reach even more customers. Today, the company supports nearly 500 customers in Washington, including Tacoma Public Schools , Highline Public Schools , Sur la Table , Taco Time NW , Outreach and more.

"Opening our Seattle office is a significant step in Verkada's expansion," said Ryan Bettencourt, Senior Vice President of Sales at Verkada. "Seattle, with its thriving tech scene and strong pool of talent, is an ideal place for us to be as we continue to expand in the Pacific Northwest."

"Verkada has not only built an incredible platform and products that its customers love, but it has also built an incredible culture," said Clay. "This team radiates excitement and energy about the technology that Verkada is building to empower our customers to operate safer, smarter buildings. I'm so excited to build and lead this new Seattle-based team."

In the past 12 months, Verkada has opened eight new offices , grown its team by 60% and doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion . The company was recently named to Inc.'s Best in Business and Best Workplaces lists. In addition, Verkada was honored as a LinkedIn Top Startup for four years in a row, and received Best Places to Work awards from the San Francisco Business Times + Silicon Valley Business Journal and Built In , among other accolades .

Verkada is actively hiring for over 300 roles across its 15 global offices. For more information, visit our careers page.

About Verkada

Verkada is leading the cloud-managed enterprise building security industry by enabling over 15,700 organizations in over 70 countries to protect their people and property in a way that respects individuals' privacy. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada offers seven product lines — video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors, alarms, guest management, mailroom management and intercoms — that provide unparalleled visibility through a single cloud-based software platform. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verkada