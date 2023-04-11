GENESIS HOME BRINGS ELEVATED HOME ELECTRIFICATION EXPERIENCE TO CUSTOMERS

Genesis Home helps customers electrify their homes with rooftop solar, energy storage, EV charging systems, and additional componentry.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis today announced the launch of Genesis Home, a residential electrification ecosystem that provides customers with access to solar energy and electric vehicle (EV) charging from their home. Genesis Home enables customers to secure a top-rated residential AC EV charger, solar panels, and energy storage systems through a one-stop marketplace platformi.

With Genesis Home, Genesis is streamlining the home electrification process by pairing top products/technologies and pre-vetted installers with dedicated Energy Advisors. The Energy Advisors will guide guests through the entire home electrification journey to ensure that each Genesis Home client receives a home energy solution tailored to their individual energy needs. Energy Advisors will also work with customers after their system has been installed to not only address any customer service inquiries, but to also help clients configure their systems to perform according to each clients' own preferences. Together with EVs like GV60, the Electrified G80, and Electrified GV70, Genesis Home compliments Genesis' collaboration with Electrify America to provide comprehensive home and out-of-home charging solutions for its clients.

Genesis Home includes rooftop solar, energy storage, charging systems, and additional componentry for an ecosystem that provides more sustainable and cost-effective energy for clients' home and vehicles. The Genesis Home ecosystem is initially comprised of three components, including a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 Chargerii, rooftop solar panels, and home energy storage systems.

"Genesis Home is an end-to-end mobility solution that both lowers barriers to EV adoption, while simultaneously providing a seamless solution for our discerning clients to generate and store dependable, clean electric power and to harness their home energy to charge their electric vehicle," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Genesis Home provides clients with peace of mind from the knowledge that Genesis has developed a single destination for consumers' home electrification needs."

Genesis Home offers customers reliable, more sustainable energy production and storage, protection from outages, and powerful home charging, all in one simple solution. The system will work with any current Genesis EV model. Customers can visit www.genesis.com for more information.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

i Solar panels, energy storage systems and the home EV charger are manufactured and offered by third parties. Currently, the home EV charger, solar panels and energy storage systems are available in select markets by referral from select Genesis dealers. Genesis Home will be available from additional dealers throughout 2023. Installation services are provided by third-party electricians sourced through the Genesis Home Marketplace and contracted by customers for their projects.

ii ChargePoint and the ChargePoint logo are trademarks owned by ChargePoint, Inc., and registered in the United States and other countries.

