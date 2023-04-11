The Encore: Pact Announces Second Grateful Dead Collab

These Styles Are Sustainable, High Quality, And In High Demand Among Dead Heads

BOULDER, Colo., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pact, also known as Earth's Favorite™ clothing company, announces the launch of their second small-batch collaboration with the Grateful Dead. Following the band's 55+ years of supporting environmental causes, the entire collection is certified organic, fair trade, and carbon-neutral.

"The Grateful Dead believe in authentic music, real people, and creating a deeper and more meaningful relationship with fans," said Brendan Synnott, founder of Pact. "We hope to do the same with this collection."

Pact's first Grateful Dead drop was wildly successful among long-time fans, leading to the entire lineup selling out within days of its launch. The latest drop includes Grateful Dead leggings, sweatpants, a gender-neutral collection, and men's and women's underwear—all designed in-house and in collaboration with the band. To learn more, visit wearpact.com/gratefuldead

ABOUT PACT

Pact is a company on a mission to make Earth's Favorite™ Clothing. They source sustainable materials, partner with fair trade factories, save water, and offset their carbon footprint from seed to tee. Founded as an underwear company in 2011, Pact has expanded into becoming a go-to brand for all things organic cotton, including their bestselling underwear, soft loungewear, and everyday wear for the whole family, as well as 100% organic bed and bath products. Want to learn more? Visit wearpact.com or follow @_pact_ on Instagram.

ABOUT THE GRATEFUL DEAD

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 55th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

