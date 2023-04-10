Thurston Group Forms MedSpa Platform, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, in Partnership with Esthetics Center

CHICAGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group ("Thurston"), a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare services companies, announced today that it has closed on a partnership with Esthetics Center, a premier MedSpa group based in Sacramento, CA, to form Alpha Aesthetics Partners. Esthetics Center will become the "anchor" affiliate of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a management services organization focused on partnering with leading medical aesthetics practices nationwide.

Thurston has a proven track record of rapidly growing healthcare businesses in Physician Practice Management markets and plans to bring its successful playbook to the MedSpa space that revolves around partnership and focuses on provider autonomy, clinical leadership and growth.

"Our entrance into the MedSpa industry aligns with Thurston's investment approach, partnering with industry leaders and doctors who are among the best in their respective fields. The goal of Alpha Aesthetics Partners is to capitalize on various industry trends and focus on building a world-class infrastructure to support leading MedSpa practices." Said Patrick J. Haynes III, Chairman and CEO of Thurston Group.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Reginald Rice, John Wheeler and Esthetics Center, one of the most respected and successful MedSpa practices in the industry," said Dan Davis, Managing Director at Thurston Group. "Together, we will expand Alpha Aesthetics Partners, enabling us to offer patients even more innovative and effective treatments, while providing our partner practices with the resources they need to grow and thrive."

Esthetics Center has been providing top-notch treatments to patients in Sacramento, CA for over two decades. Led by Dr. Reginald Rice, a facial plastic surgeon, Esthetics Center has a sterling clinical reputation, and with the addition of CEO, John Wheeler in 2018, has grown 450% due to increased service offering and new locations openings. The practice offers a range of services including injectables, laser treatments, and skin rejuvenation therapies, all performed by highly trained medical professionals.

"We are excited to partner with Thurston Group," said John Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Aesthetics Partners. "As the industry continues to evolve, it's important to have a partner that shares our vision and values. Thurston Group's commitment to quality, culture and growth aligns perfectly with our own, and we look forward to working together to grow our platform."

In partnership with Thurston, Alpha Aesthetics Partners will execute an aggressive growth strategy focused on partnerships with high quality, like-minded groups across the country.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners and ARC Health, among others. Over its 37 year history, Thurston Group has returned over $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

CONTACT:

Dana Hayes III

+1-312-255-0077

