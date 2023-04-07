Celebrate World Health Day with Actress Maggie Q's ActivatedYou Dietary Supplements

ActivatedYou Supplements Support Overall Wellness Through Cutting-Edge Scientifically Backed Products

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Health Day is celebrated each year on April 7th and helps draw attention to health topics that affect people all over the world. Founded by the World Health Organization (WHO), this important holiday also serves as a reminder to take care of one's health. Actress and health advocate Maggie Q has dedicated her life to helping people obtain a state of vibrant health through her brand ActivatedYou™ . This revolutionary dietary supplement brand encourages people to use this holiday as a time to take care of their overall health - through mind, body, and spirit. Maggie Q and ActivatedYou recommend doing so by increasing physical activity, incorporating breathwork such as meditation into your routine, and increasing your intake of supplements.

ActivatedYou sells several scientifically backed dietary supplements that blend age-old Eastern traditions with revolutionary modern findings in health and nutrition, to help your body thrive to its full potential. (PRNewswire)

ActivatedYou sells several scientifically backed dietary supplements that blend age-old Eastern traditions with revolutionary modern findings in health and nutrition, to help your body thrive to its full potential. A few of ActivatedYou's top-selling products that you can use to support your overall health are as follows:

ActivatedYou Morning Complete - Available in Citrus Medley or Apple Cinnamon, this is a powerful daily wellness drink featuring a blend of probiotics, prebiotics, and green superfoods that are designed to support regular digestive function, daily energy levels, and overall wellness.†*

ActivatedYou Advanced Restorative Probiotic - This is a powerful 30-strain probiotic supplement that is formulated to help optimize your digestive system for a balanced mood, smoother digestion, reduced gas and bloating, and a supported immune function.†*

ActivatedYou Vital Amino Essentials - A delicious tropical citrus guava-flavored drink, Vital Amino Essentials features all nine essential amino acids, plus powerful phytonutrients, prebiotic fiber, plus two "bonus" amino acids for a healthier, more energized body.†*

On top of their commitment to supporting the health of their customers, ActivatedYou is also committed to helping the planet's health. Because of this, they've created one-of-a-kind formulas with plant-based compounds that minimize the usage of the planet's resources. Each of their product's formulas are also quality tested. These formulas combine tried-and-true favorites with cutting-edge compounds to help users support and nourish their bodies and reach their health goals.

For additional information about ActivatedYou, please visit www.activatedyou.com .

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, the founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, and actress of the upcoming action-thriller Fear the Night — best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and that's what inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou™

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. The team at ActivatedYou believes that in order to help someone, you need to treat them as a whole person – mind, body, and spirit. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products also include Nighttime Complete , AdrenaLife , and Active Enzyme . To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on Twitter, and ActivatedYou on Youtube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

