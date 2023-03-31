JIECANG showcases new products at CIFF 2023, driving intelligent development in office furniture.

GUANGZHOU, China, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28th, the China International Furniture Fair (CIFF 2023) kicked off at the Guangzhou Import and Export Fair Complex. At the event, JIECANG the world's leading provider of linear actuator solutions, teamed up with the high-end European sub-brand LOGICDATA to showcase a range of stunning new products.

Adapting to the new market and meeting new demands with new solutions

After the pandemic, major well-known companies have adopted hybrid office models. As a result, these models have also become a new choice for emerging businesses, and various well-known office furniture brands have provided new space design and office furniture solutions.

In the past, the lifting system has been used in commercial office environments in the form of combined workstations and large desks. Today, agile working spaces break the previous fixed trend of working in an office and integrate into a diverse range of scenes and styles.

At this year's CIFF, JIECANG launched a series of new lifting system products under the theme of "BE AGILE. BE READY.", providing more inspiration for agile working space design. The products cover solutions such as electric standing desk solutions, movable flip standing desk solutions, telephone booth lifting systems, and television lifting systems.

Grasping the trend and innovating product categories from the supply side.

Over the past five years, China's esports industry has moved into the mainstream, become part of popular culture. Esports enthusiasts have increased in number every year, and the esports peripheral industry chain has also developed rapidly, giving rise to the esports lifting desk. As early as 2020, JIECANG launched an esports desk, and this year, the company unveiled the Invictus gaming desk, which is more market-differentiated, stable, meets GS requirements, has unique esports elements, a powerful wire management system, and offers brand-differentiated customized design services.

Dual brand collaboration empowers comprehensive solutions for customers with cutting-edge technology.

JIECANG acquired the LEG Group in 2021, providing multi-dimensional and comprehensive solutions for industry customers. At this year's expo, JIECANG Group's European high-end sub-brand LOGICDATA jointly participated, exhibiting advanced brushless motor lifting systems LOGICleg and four-leg smart lifting desk systems LOGICflex X with LOGICDATA core technology. The brushless motor lifting system LOGICleg runs stably, meets international certification requirements such as GS, and can be customized in appearance, color, and travel distance. LOGICflex X is a multifunctional adjustable smart lifting desk that is equipped with LOGICflex series core technology.

The outstanding standing desk system of JIECANG, which adopts top-level safety standard anti-collision technology, ZOOM rapid lifting technology, EZ rapid installation solution, internal wiring technology of the column, and Internet of Things (IoT) standing desk technology, brings unique value points to users in different scenarios such as commercial and home use.

Becoming the technological cornerstone of smart furniture development, supporting the high-quality development of the industry.

As a technological cornerstone for the development of smart furniture, JIECANG's lifting system components have provided a solid technological foundation for the innovative development of intelligent lifting desks in China's office furniture industry. As a result, JIECANG has earned plaudits such as bee being awarded the China Intelligent Office Furniture Development Contribution Award.

In the future, JIECANG will continue to deepen the application of lifting system technology, assist customers in upgrading product intelligence, and promote the high-quality development of the industry.

After the pandemic, the smart furniture industry has entered a new era of development. Faced with new challenges, JIECANG is focused on developing the next generation of linear actuator products.

