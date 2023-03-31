Genective Completes Key Executive Succession as Growth Continues in the U.S.

CHAMPAIGN, III., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genective, a joint venture between Limagrain and KWS dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of transgenic traits, is pleased to announce Thomas Clark, Ph.D. as VP of Research, CSO. Dr. Clark will succeed current CSO, Francois Torney, Ph.D., who will complete his assignment to Genective later in 2023 and return to Limagrain as planned.

Tom Clark, VP of Research, CSO (PRNewswire)

"Francois played a critical leadership role in transforming our research pipeline and positioning Genective well for the next stage of growth in the years to come," said Qiaoni Linda Jing, President & CEO of Genective. "I thank Francois for his dedication and tremendous contribution to Genective and wish him all the best in Limagrain."

"I am excited to welcome Tom to Team Genective," Jing continued. "Tom's deep knowledge in science, coupled with his broad experience spanning research, development and commercialization make him the ideal CSO as Genective continues to grow our business and contribution to the industry."

Tom has over 30 years of product development experience in agriculture and joins Genective from Provivi, Inc. where he was Sr. Vice President of Global Field Development. Prior to that, he spent 13 years focused on the development of biotech insect control traits and global insect management strategy at Monsanto. Tom holds a B.S. in biology from California State University, Stanislaus, an M.S. and Ph.D. in entomology (agronomy) from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has more than 60 peer-reviewed publications and patents. He currently resides in Missouri with his family on their livestock farm.

"Genective has built a powerful research engine that is well positioned to bring next generation insect traits that will benefit farmers as they meet ever increasing demands to deliver more yield to the marketplace in a sustainable manner," said Clark. "I am excited to join this talented team of scientists as we bring new insect control technologies that will positively impact how farmers manage problematic to control pests while ensuring long-term growth and opportunity for Genective."

About Genective

Genective is a 50/50 joint venture between Limagrain and KWS, two of the world's largest seed companies. With entities and activities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, Genective is dedicated to the research, development, and commercialization of transgenic traits.

Media Contact: Erin Yarling

erin.yarling@genective.com

Genective Logo (PRNewsfoto/Genective) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genective