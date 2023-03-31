BACKSTREET BOY AJ MCLEAN IN TORONTO TO CELEBRATE NEW SERIES ON PARAMOUNT+

BACKSTREET BOY AJ MCLEAN IN TORONTO TO CELEBRATE NEW SERIES ON PARAMOUNT+

*PHOTOGRAPHY AVAILABLE*

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys) in Toronto to celebrate the launch of his new series on Paramount +, The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful. The series drops on Paramount+ in Canada Friday, March 31.

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean meets fans in Toronto at Majesty’s Pleasure to celebrate the launch of The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful on Paramount + (PRNewswire)

Photos available for download HERE.

CAPTIONS

Photo 1 – Painting nails

AJ McLean celebrates the launch of his new series The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful on Paramount+ by meeting fans and painting nails at Majesty's Pleasure in Toronto

Photo 2 – With Fans

AJ McLean meets fans in Toronto at Majesty's Pleasure to celebrate the launch of The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful on Paramount +

Photo 3 – In front of poster

AJ McLean celebrates the launch of his new series The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful on Paramount + at Majesty's Pleasure in Toronto

Photography credit: George Pimentel / Paramount+.

FASHION HERO: A NEW KIND OF BEAUTIFUL is an inspirational series filmed in South Africa and hosted by AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys. The series breaks down barriers in the beauty industry by encouraging regular people to be confident in who they are.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service is currently live in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, the Caribbean, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland and South Korea.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

(PRNewsfoto/Paramount+ (Canada)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paramount+ (Canada)