TACO BELL'S FAN-FAVORITE VOTING IS BACK FOR ROUND TWO WITH A BEEFY CRUNCH BURRITO vs. COOL RANCH® DORITOS® LOCOS TACOS MATCHUP

Taco Bell Rewards members can participate in the classic battle of taco versus burrito as they vote to decide which menu item will walk away the winner and return to menus for a limited time in 2023

IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful launch last fall, Taco Bell is once again putting the power to bring a beloved menu item back for a limited time in their fans' hands with the return of the in-app voting experience *. Last year, the saucy Enchirito beat out its competitor, the Double Decker Taco, with 62 percent of more than 765,000 votes cast. Now, two more fan favorites, Taco Bell's Beefy Crunch Burrito featuring Fritos® Flamin' Hot® Flavored Corn Chips and Cool Ranch® Doritos® Locos Tacos, are going head-to-head in a thrilling in-app competition. Taco Bell Rewards members can cast their daily vote in the Taco Bell app through April 12, with the victor displayed on April 13 and on menus for a limited time at participating locations in late 2023.

"We've heard our fans' passionate pleas and seen their grassroots campaigns – and even tattoos – for us to reintroduce former menu items, and now, it's up to these fan-made movements to decide which item comes out a winner," said Dane Mathews, Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell. "Our fans rigorously turn to our social media to voice their menu item love and we're excited to give them the opportunity to redistribute that passion through this unique in-app voting experience that impacts real change on our menus!"

Team Beefy Crunch Burrito

The Beefy Crunch Burrito includes seasoned beef, Fritos® Flamin' Hot® Flavored Corn Chips, reduced-fat sour cream, seasoned rice and nacho cheese sauce. Fans first discovered their love for this iconic burrito when it was welcomed to menus in 2010. It quickly became a fan favorite across the nation and, although it was officially removed from menus in 2011, it made multiple returns as a limited time offer until 2018.

Through revival moments along the years, these limited-time cheesy, crunchy bites have sustained a committed and growing community of cult fans so passionate that it has spiraled into its own movement. Created by the burrito's biggest fan, Richard Axton, the Beefy Crunch Movement has inspired a community of over 66,000 followers and counting dedicated to bringing back their ultimate Taco Bell craving. From skydiving with the Beefy Crunch Burrito in-hand to traveling 3,000 miles cross-country during a limited time offering in 2015, the Beefy Crunch Burrito fans will be one to beat.

Team Cool Ranch® Doritos® Locos Tacos

Enticed by the one-of-a-kind Doritos® Cool Ranch® flavor, fans have adored the Cool Ranch® Doritos® Locos Tacos since they initially appeared on menus in 2013. Surrounded by a boldly seasoned shell of the iconic Doritos® Cool Ranch® flavor, packed with seasoned beef, crisp lettuce and cheddar cheese, fans were heartbroken when it waved goodbye to menus in 2019. This deeply beloved item, was a favorite among the three iconic Doritos® Locos Tacos flavors that Taco Bell has introduced.

In the few years since, fans have taken their pleas to social platforms and have created and signed multiple online petitions requesting the menu item return. Now is your time, Cool Ranch® Doritos® Locos Tacos fans, to take action daily on the Taco Bell app.

"Both Flamin' Hot Fritos and Cool Ranch Doritos are a mainstay in the snacking category with a cult-following of their own," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice. "When it comes to creating unique culinary offerings with these products, we're all in, and we couldn't be more excited to combine forces with Taco Bell once again to bring one of these beloved menu items back for a limited time. Like Taco Bell, we're hungry to meet our consumers where they are and can't wait to see which menu item earns the fan-favorite title."

To become a Taco Bell Rewards** member and begin voting, simply download the Taco Bell app and sign up for an account. Rewards members have access to exclusive offers and earn points on qualifying purchases to redeem for rewards when ordering online, within the app, at the kiosk or by scanning order receipts. Quite simply, fans get rewarded for being part of Taco Bell Rewards.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Voting open to Taco Bell Rewards Members who are logged in to their account when placing their vote. Limit 1 vote per day, per account during the voting period. The winning item will be brought back for a limited time and while supplies last to participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations at a time and duration to be determined by Taco Bell.

**Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating U.S. locations and subject to terms and conditions.

