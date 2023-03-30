Panopto Recognized Again by G2 Users as a Leader in Enterprise Video CMS

Panopto achieves top-10 ranking in 19 video communications and management reports, including Leader standing for Video CMS

SEATTLE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panopto, the leading video management system provider in enterprise and higher education markets, today announced the achievement of Leader standing on the Spring 2023 Enterprise Grid Report for Video CMS by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

This recognition is based on the responses of real users to questions featured in the G2 review form for the Enterprise Grid Report for Video CMS. Panopto achieved a top-10 ranking in 19 of G2's Spring 2023 video communications and management reports.

"We are committed to helping organizations around the world share knowledge using video and are honored to be recognized yet again by our users as Leaders in video learning," says Jason Beem, Chief Executive Officer of Panopto. "Customers are at the heart of our product, and this award is a testament to our innovation, ease of use, and unparalleled customer support for learning and development, corporate communications, and sales teams."

Panopto achieved Leader standing on the Enterprise Grid Report for Video CMS by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Video CMS category.

Notable enterprise customer reviews verified on the G2 platform include:

Best enterprise platform for video management "I like the ease of use and ability to manage all videos in my organization in one single space. I also love their customer support and account management representatives. They are the best and they have helped us a lot to implement the system."

Make training videos and searchable videos with PANOPTO "We are using Panopto to record and store all of our training material for new employees. The vast amount of information that needs to be covered can be stored and viewed in a very structured and secure way."

A Great Tool for Screen Capturing and Collaboration "We use Panopto to capture screen recordings that we share in team meetings for educational purposes to inform how we work going forward. Panopto makes it easy to capture screen recordings and share them amongst teammates, making collaboration simple."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," says Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software, because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

About Panopto

Panopto is the leading all-in-one video platform for knowledge sharing, helping companies increase employee engagement and productivity by enabling easy creation and sharing of interactive video content with clear, measurable outcomes. A pioneer in video capture, storage, and search technology since 2007, Panopto serves more than 10 million end users and is trusted by Fortune 1000 companies and leading academic institutions including GE, Qualcomm, Nike, UCLA, and Yale. Headquartered in Seattle with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney, Panopto is consistently recognized as a leader in video management and continues to receive industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

