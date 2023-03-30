LONGi supplies BIPV solution to the 2023 Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia

XI'AN, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28th, the 2023 Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) officially kicked off in Hainan Province with the theme "An Uncertain World: Solidarity and Cooperation for Development amid Challenges."

This year, the BFA considers the supply of "green electricity" to be a crucial aspect of "green hosting," serving as an important opportunity to showcase China's achievements in "Dual Carbon" initiatives. More than 2000 representatives from over 50 countries and regions will witness and experience the "Green Boao" achievements for the first time.

According to the official figures from BFA, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (LONGi), one of the world's leading solar technology companies, has cooperated with its partner CENTER INT supplied a total of 3.88 MW of building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) products (LONGi Roof & LONGi Park) for the permanent venue in Boao Town. In 2021, LONGi injected capital into CENTER INT, thus becoming the second largest shareholder of CENTER INT. Led by the "LONGi-CENTER INT" dual-brand strategy, the company is now focusing on BIPV market and making strategic transformation to the new energy field at all their capacity.

LONGi and CENTER INT have effectively utilized the existing roofs and facades of the BFA by implementing green techniques and energy-saving upgrades, resulting in the installation of a unique and distinctive "New Skin".

The Boao Zero Carbon Demonstration Zone, located on Dongyu Island, is the first national-international forum zero carbon park jointly developed by Hainan Province and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. It serves as a significant green development benchmark project that possesses international influence and stands as one of the six landmark projects in the province.

Dongyu Island, with a land mass of about 1.78 square kilometers, has a limited forest area. As a result, LONGi's photovoltaic module products have become the "New Skin" of these landmark buildings on the available roofs and open spaces of hotels, news centers and parking lots on the island, constantly providing green power and security for the Boao Forum for Asia.

In order to achieve the "Zero Carbon" goal and ensure that the building in the small is aesthetically pleasing and reliable, LONGi and its partner has fully taken into account the combination of photovoltaic and architecture and made full use of architectural space.

Without affecting the light transmission of the building, they designed products such as photovoltaic roofs, glass curtain walls, photovoltaic power generation glass, and photovoltaic power generation railings, which perfectly integrated photovoltaic products with the building, and diversified photovoltaic application scenarios.

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full-scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero-carbon development. www.longi.com

