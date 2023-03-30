Kyte's On-Demand Car Delivery Launches in Atlanta as Part of Continued Growth Strategy

This expansion furthers the brand's mission to "unlock the freedom to go places" and brings Kyte's short-term delivered rentals and subscription solutions to its 15th U.S. market

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyte , the company delivering cars to customers' doorsteps for short or long-term use, today announced it is bringing its services to Atlanta, Georgia, marking the company's 15th market in the U.S. Beginning tomorrow, March 31, 2023, consumers will be able to book cars in more than 29 neighborhoods in Atlanta. Following a $60M Series B fundraise in November and the launch of a nationwide car subscription service, this market expansion comes at a time of significant company growth and innovation.

As a reliable and hassle-free alternative to traditional car ownership and leasing, Kyte helps its customers effectively bypass inconveniences of renting a car by offering flexible solutions for any trips longer than a rideshare; whether a few days, weeks or months. In Atlanta, consumers can now access Kyte's short-term on demand rentals, as well as auto subscription services, throughout: East Point, College Park, South River Gardens, Glenrose Heights, South Atlanta, Pittsburg, Greenbriar, West End, East Atlanta Village, East Atlanta, Kirkwood, Edgewood, Little Five Points, Harland Terrace, Midtown Atlanta, Morningside-Lenox Park, Piedmont Heights, Underwood Hills, Grove Park, Underwood Hills, Buckhead, North Buckhead, Blandtown, Bankhead, Sherwood Forest, Ansley Park, Hills Park, Mozley Park, and Venetian Hills.

"Car ownership is not often practical, sustainable, or accessible for many consumers. At Kyte, we're committed to transcending the traditional limitations of transportation and increasing alternatives to travel in the U.S.," said Jack Mara, Director of U.S. Markets at Kyte. "Our expansion into Atlanta signifies a great stride toward our mission of providing more people with the ability to 'unlock the freedom to go places.'"

Kyte's introduction to Atlanta is a testament to the company's dedication to redefining the transportation industry as we know it. As part of its 2023 growth strategy, Kyte will continue expanding in new and existing markets, bring on new vehicle classes and enter different product categories to broaden its offerings.

About Kyte

Kyte is reinventing the mobility market and is on a mission to "unlock the freedom to go places." Kyte delivers cars on demand to people's doors for all trips longer than a rideshare. The company's approach increases vehicle utilization and takes cars off the road for a more sustainable future while saving customers time and money.

Through the Kyte mobile app on iOS , Android , or website , customers can book a car for a day, multiple days, multiple weeks, months, or however long they want. To begin, customers choose a time and location for their vehicle delivery. Then, the company dispatches a delivery driver — known as a "Kyte Surfer" — to deliver a clean, sanitized car at the time requested. When the vehicle is ready to be returned, a Kyte Surfer retrieves the car from the customer at the location and time they can flexibly choose.

Currently operational in more than 15 cities, Kyte was founded in 2019 by Nikolaus Volk , Ludwig Schoenack , and Francesco Wiedemann , is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in Munich, Germany, and satellites across the globe, and currently employs 100 people. For more information about Kyte, visit their website , and for career opportunities, please visit their career page .

