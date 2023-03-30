iNSPIRETEK Announces Further Expansion into the US Market with its Health Technology Platform for Athletes

The company is partnering with the tennis program at Druid Hills in Atlanta, and is also working with coaching experts to build new mental health and wellbeing surveys

BRISBANE, Australia, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - iNSPIRETEK ( www.inspiretek.io ), a wellness management system (WMS) for athletes, announced today that it is integrating its mental health and wellbeing technology with the tennis program at Druid Hills, who become the latest US-based sporting organization to partner with iNSPIRETEK as the company expands globally. iNSPIRETEK also announced a collaboration with Kris Soutar, a world-renowned tennis coach and educator, on the development of wellbeing surveys for young players, providing enhanced safeguarding opportunities.

"When I learned about iNSPIRETEK, it became a no-brainer to add this to our program," said Raphael Rodrigues, the Director of Tennis at Druid Hills. "Unlike a lot of technology platforms I see, iNSPIRETEK is affordable, easy to on-board and enables us to help our tennis players, both in the junior and adult section, in a more holistic way."

iNSPIRETEK works with numerous sporting organizations in the US market already, and the company is anticipating more global growth ahead. "We are thrilled to partner with Raphael and Druid Hills. The most exciting part for us is that there are hundreds of 'Druid Hills' across the country that have a need for technology to scale personalized mental health and wellbeing support," said iNSPIRETEK CEO Rodney Rapson. "We know the importance of finding partners who want to build strong support systems within their programs."

Legendary tennis coach Darren Cahill (former coach of Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt and Simona Halep, and currently coaching rising star Jannik Sinner) has been involved with iNSPIRETEK since 2021, and sees big opportunity for the company in the sport. "In the past, the mental aspect of tennis would refer to playing situations only, and was entirely performance related. But that has changed," said Cahill. "Over the past few years, I have faced my own mental health challenges, which has reinforced to me the importance of educating and supporting our young players in the sport. I am glad to see progressive coaches like Raphael adopting technology that puts the wellbeing of players at the forefront."

