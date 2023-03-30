Gabriel & Co. Presents Exclusive Interview with Naeem Khan

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel & Co. , the most trusted leader of the bridal and fashion fine jewelry world, is excited to share their exclusive Designer Spotlight Series interview with luxury fashion designer, Naeem Khan.

Khan, who shares Gabriel & Co.'s optimistic outlook and enthusiasm for the future of fashion, has loyal clients who are eager to wear Khan's incomparably crafted dresses and gowns. In Gabriel & Co.'s exclusive interview and Designer Spotlight photo shoot with Khan, he notes that his business is thriving because his customers now regard the pandemic "as a reminder that life is short, so it's important that we go out, eat, celebrate and have the best time we can with friends and family."

Khan prides his collections as celebratory, crafting his sophisticated garments from personally designed lush fabrics that are created at his family's factories in India, and incorporating intricate beading and embroidery. Khan offers a runway full of irresistible reasons for following his mantra of "living large."

"Naeem's clothes are such a uniquely irresistible confluence of drama and detail, that's it's a joy for us to accessorize his collection," says Hal Rubenstein, Gabriel's Global Style Director. "Both houses enjoy making a grand sweep, but when you come in close, the intricacy of what he does combined with the intricacy of what we do, creates an intoxicating harmony. And we couldn't be more flattered the way Khan admires how we've complimented his beautiful work with Gabriel Fine Jewelry."

Gabriel & Co.'s new bounty of gold links, lockets, cascades of diamonds, sapphire drops, and array of Bujukan bracelets perfectly complement Khan's sensually elegant clothes. "If my clothes are a delicious cake," says Khan, "then jewelry is the frosting, and who doesn't love frosting on a cake? …When I am designing, I am always thinking about what jewelry will finish the look. You can't go out without it."

The complete DESIGNER SPOTLIGHT series highlights talent from diverse concept of style to showcase Gabriel & Co.'s wide range of offerings. Each designer-dedicated web page features four parts: a written interview; the designer's selection of five new jewels from Gabriel & Co., along with a statement on each piece; the podcast, which can be viewed and downloaded; and a #GabrielNY section, offers each piece that the designers used to style the model in the on-page photos. Past installments featured such artists as Norma Kamali, Max Mara, Urban Zen, Tommy Hilfiger , J.Mendel, Rebecca Minkoff and Oscar de la Renta.

The interview and podcast featuring Naeem Khan is online now, available at: https://www.gabrielny.com/designer-flash-hub

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold at more than 1,200 retailers nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service, and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

Gabriel & Co. featuring Naeem Khan (PRNewswire)

Gabriel & Co. Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Gabriel & Co.) (PRNewswire)

