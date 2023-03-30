Ascensus Appoints Clay Kennedy Vice President, Insurance and Nonqualified Retirement Plan Sales

Experienced Sales Executive to Expand Institutional Solutions Sales Team

DRESHER, Pa., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise helps millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—has announced the appointment of Clay Kennedy to lead the sales of nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans and insurance distribution under Ascensus' Institutional Solutions line of business. He will report to Kurt Laning, president of Institutional Solutions.

As Vice President, Insurance and Nonqualified Retirement Plan Sales, Kennedy will be responsible for building and directing the activities of the NQDC and insurance sales team to grow the distribution of nonqualified recordkeeping services and institutional life insurance programs. He will focus on the continued demonstration of advisor value that executive benefits plans and proper funding offer to their practice and clients as part of a total benefits solution.

Kennedy joined the firm in 2020 as a Regional Director responsible for distribution of nonqualified retirement plan sales. He has 22 years of sales and management experience in the financial services industry, with more than 10 years focused exclusively on the nonqualified and executive benefits markets.

"Clay has extensive knowledge in nonqualified plan strategy, design, consultation, implementation, enrollment, and financing," said Laning. "Furthermore, his experience working with retail advisors contributes to successful outcomes for our executive benefits clients and advisor partners. Our relationships with our retail advisor partners are key to the success of Institutional Solutions. Clay will be charged with building a sales team to help these advisor partners grow their businesses as well as developing additional business opportunities for us."

Kennedy earned his bachelor's degree in psychology from Texas Tech University. He holds FINRA Series 6 and 63 securities registrations, as well as a Group 1 Insurance License.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is a market-leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings—providing technology, services, and expertise that help more than 15 million people save for retirement, education, and healthcare.

We are a premier savings program service provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator. Our platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and non-qualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, health savings and COBRA administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The company's brands include Ascensus; Newport, an Ascensus company; PAi, an Ascensus company; and FuturePlan by Ascensus. Ascensus has more than $700 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,700 associates as of December 31, 2022.

For more information, visit ascensus.com and newportgroup.com.

