Tishman Speyer Once Again Earns Sustained Excellence Award from ENERGY STAR, the Organization's Highest Honor

Tishman Speyer's Commitment to Protecting the Environment Garners Ninth Consecutive ENERGY STAR Partner of Year Designation

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tishman Speyer today announced it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

(PRNewswire)

The highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards, the Sustained Excellence Award is presented to partners that have already received the organization's Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition. This is the ninth consecutive time that Tishman Speyer has been named Partner of the Year.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized by ENERGY STAR for our commitment to embedding sustainability and best energy efficiency practices throughout our portfolio," said Julie Lurie, Senior Managing Director and Chair of Tishman Speyer's global ESG Committee.

Added Jonathan Flaherty, Managing Director, Global Head of Sustainability and Building Technologies, "This prestigious award exemplifies Tishman Speyer's dedication to producing and maintaining sustainable environments that contribute to the long-term health and well-being of our customers and the broader communities in which we operate."

Each year, EPA'S ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production and sale of energy-efficient products and services, and in the development and adoption of strategies that provide substantial savings in the buildings where people work and live. All these efforts contribute to reduced emissions and create a healthier environment. Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners.

According to ENERGY STAR, Tishman Speyer has maintained an excellent energy management plan across its entire portfolio and has implemented new training programs that leverage ENERGY STAR tools and resources.

Key recent accomplishments include:

Benchmarking 100% of its properties in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager.





Creating an asset specific net zero carbon pathway model that will be used to inform mechanical and operational changes that the firm will utilize to achieve operational net zero carbon.





Maintaining an operations-focused energy efficiency training program for all building engineering teams, with a goal of developing new efficiency and conservation efforts and better understanding of how operational changes can impact ENERGY STAR scores.





Collaborating with customers to maximize energy efficiency efforts in leased spaces, including the development of new energy performance reports that are delivered along with invoices.





Committing to NYSERDA's Empire Building Challenge, a New York State program aimed at spurring innovation in the decarbonization of existing buildings through partnerships with the State, real estate owners, and engineers/innovators in the energy space.

To learn more about Tishman Speyer's commitment to sustainability and ESG, please visit https://www.tishmanspeyer.com/stories/sustainable-by-design.

About Tishman Speyer ( tishmanspeyer.com )

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 33 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our portfolio spans market rate and affordable residential communities, premier office properties and retail spaces, industrial facilities, and mixed-use campuses. We create state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties joint venture, and foster innovation through our strategic proptech investments. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we are unparalleled in our ability to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO., and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 525 properties, totaling 218 million square feet, with a combined value of over $129 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tishman Speyer