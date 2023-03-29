Susan G. Komen LivePink Program Provides Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Fitness-Focused Moms

LivePink Partners Are Committed to Helping Fund Research and Patient Care Services that Support People With Breast Cancer

DALLAS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy habits such as exercising regularly, limiting alcohol intake, and maintaining a healthy weight are linked to a lower risk of breast cancer and other health conditions. Other healthy habits are good for your overall health. Research has shown that adopting healthy behaviors may not only help lower one's risk of breast cancer, but it can also improve survival and lower the risk of breast cancer recurrence. Healthy habits may also improve outcomes for those who are in active treatment. This Mother's Day, Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, offers a variety of gifts and services through its "LivePink" program that can help individuals make healthier choices every day. Additionally, products purchased through the program benefit Komen's mission to end breast cancer forever.

Getting active and maintaining a healthy weight are great ways to improve overall health. The GT + Komen Echelon® GT+ Connect Bike with the Echelon Komen Accessories can help you get moving this spring. The Susan G. Komen edition bike has a padded comfort seat, ergonomic bullhorn handlebars, and 32 resistance levels to encourage an impactful workout experience. The stylish Echelon™ accessories, which include a metal water bottle, 2-lb dumbbells, and an exercise mat, can help you look and feel great whether you are doing a high-intensity workout or a restorative yoga session.

Engaging in any kind of regular physical activity can provide positive health benefits, however, research specifically shows that yoga is an effective therapy to help breast cancer patients and survivors manage the side effects of breast cancer and breast cancer treatment. In partnership with Susan G. Komen, YogaWorks has created YogaWorks Pink, a free membership that offers a restorative fitness program for the breast cancer community. This is the first-of-its-kind yoga program designed to cater to breast cancer patients and survivors by modifying movements for those with limited mobility. The program also provides members access to YogaWorks' regular collection of more than 1,300 on-demand classes and 25+ live classes each day.

Whether you are practicing asanas or running errands, you will need supportive undergarments. Wacoal Fit for the Cure® donates $5 to Susan G. Komen for every woman who receives a bra-fitting and purchases a regular-price Wacoal or b.tempt'd bra at an event. If you are unable to make it to an event, visit the Wacoal website for instructions on how to digitally size yourself with mybraFit™.

Prioritize your wellness from the inside out with Sugarbear Hair: Sweet Vitamins for a Good Cause. Sugarbear Hair is the world's first and most famous Blue Vegan Vitamin; it is scientifically formulated and packed with more than nine ingredients, including biotin, which supports healthy hair and nail growth. The brand has curated a kit specifically for Susan G. Komen that comes with a 10-week supply of Hair Gummies and a custom glass nail file, making it a great addition to any beauty regimen.

Finally, if you are out of town and need to get to a new workout class, choose AVIS or Budget Car Rental for your transportation needs. AVIS has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry, and individuals can save up to 25% of non-discounted rates, and up to 10% of your rental price will be donated to Susan G. Komen. Budget Car Rental provides vehicle rental services to value-conscious travelers, and you can save up to 25% of base rates, and up to 10% of your rental price will be donated to Komen.

Whether you are choosing a gift for a fitness-focused mom or an item to create healthier habits in your own life, Susan G. Komen's LivePink program has something to help you live better and give back to a worthy cause. For more information on these and other products and services in the LivePink program, visit komen.org/livepink.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support, and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/ .

