Michael Baker International Announces Broadband Webinar Series

Connecting Communities Playbook webinar series will discuss topics related to broadband funding and programming

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced the launch of the firm's Connecting Communities Playbook monthly webinar series. Each of the series' seven sessions is designed to assist broadband leaders at the local, state and federal level, as well as telecommunications organizations, with navigating the emerging digital equity landscape. The series will provide an interactive approach to broadband education and resources, encouraging audience participation and providing answers to frequently asked questions in real time.

"The future will continue to be driven by connectivity, and broadband will play a critical role in the infrastructure of our connectedness – as a community, region, country and the global economy. Our mission is to enable broadband access and digital inclusivity across the nation," said Jeremy Jurick, GISP, Vice President and National Broadband Services Director at Michael Baker International. "A big part of accomplishing our mission is to ensure that all stakeholders have access to valuable information that can have an impact on their programs and understand how best to position their organizations for success. With this webinar series, we'll deliver insights about the topics that matter most to the broadband community and ultimately, facilitate internet for all."

The Connecting Communities Playbook webinar series will be presented by Michael Baker's diverse group of experts and discuss topics related to broadband funding, national programs such as Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment, or BEAD, Digital Equity Act, and Capital Project Funds, Digital Navigator programs, program management and more. The one-hour sessions will take place monthly on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The full schedule and topics are as follows:

Michael Baker supports government organizations in planning for and managing the rollout of equitable broadband projects and programs for its clients' unserved and underserved constituencies. The firm supports all levels of government and community organizations through broadband project identification, access to funding, and initiatives designed to provide affordable and equitable access to broadband and related digital devices. Michael Baker supports the entire broadband life cycle — from developing a five-year roadmap to managing broadband public-private partnership buildouts to completion.

Additional information on the webinar series can be found at https://broadbandapps.com/webinars/.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning four distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services and Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

