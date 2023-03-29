GOLDTOE® LAUNCHES FREE SOCK RECYCLING PROGRAM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TERRACYCLE®

GOLDTOE ® starts Earth Month on the right foot by offering a sustainable way to rid dressers of used socks while earning donations for charities.

TRENTON, N.J., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for Earth Month, GOLDTOE® Socks, a leader in crafting modern, durable socks for nearly a century, is pleased to announce its Free Recycling Program in partnership with TerraCycle®, an international recycling leader. The program will offer people an easy way to recycle used socks from any brand, which will then be made into new products. In return, users will be rewarded with points which can be used as donations to non-profits, schools or charitable organizations of their choice.

"We are pleased to partner with TerraCycle® to provide customers with an innovative yet simple way to divert waste from landfills by giving new life to their socks," says Gildan's Vice-President of Marketing, Emma Budzisz. "At GOLDTOE®, as part of leading apparel company Gildan, we believe that clothes should be made with respect from start to finish, and that includes the end-of life of our garments."

"While commonplace in our lives, socks can be difficult to recycle," says TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "Through this program, GOLDTOE® is encouraging consumers to embed responsible practices into their daily lives by cleaning out their drawers and doing some good for the planet and their community, all without compromising convenience."

GOLDTOE®'s partnership with TerraCycle® is one of Gildan's sustainability initiatives. With more than 20 years of experience in the space, the company has operated with the belief that apparel should be made with respect for the environment, for people and for communities. In 2022, the company announced a new set of goals committing to make further advances in different areas, including circularity.

GOLDTOE®'s Free Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, office or community organization. It's simple — mail in used socks of any brand using the prepaid shipping label provided, which can be found on the TerraCycle website. Once collected, the fabrics are separated into their respective categories (polyesters, cottons, etc.) and reused, upcycled, or recycled as appropriate. Additionally, every shipment of socks sent to TerraCycle® also earns points that can be converted into donations to a non-profit, school or charitable organization (terms and conditions apply) .

To participate or learn more, visit: https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/gildan-goldtoe.

About GOLDTOE®

Dedicated to style and quality since 1934, GOLDTOE® utilizes industry knowledge and expertise to knit high-quality socks with innovative comfort and lasting durability. For over 80 years, GOLDTOE® continues to provide sock wearers with the most comfortable, premium dress, casual, and athletic styles.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a strong portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company's product offerings include activewear, underwear, and socks sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, the United States, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry leading Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

