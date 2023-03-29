David Charpie Named Co-CEO and Chief People Officer of Mach49

Industry veteran, successful serial entrepreneur, and CEO builds upon Mach49's success helping the Global 1000 drive meaningful growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach49 , the Growth Builder for Global Businesses, has named David Charpie as Co-CEO alongside Founder and CEO Linda Yates . Charpie extends his 30 years of leadership experience with global multinationals, venture backed startups, joint ventures, and Global 1000-generated internal startups, to further expand Mach49's team and support client momentum as an increasing number of corporations seek institutional growth at scale.

Mach49 partners with global businesses to build their growth engines through venture building, venture investing, venture turnaround, strategic partnering, and targeted M&A. Mach49 has also launched its Growth Institute to help organizations develop the internal innovation ecosystem that will ensure their ventures can leverage Mothership advantage, thrive in the market, and generate meaningful returns for decades to come. With a team of successful entrepreneurs, VCs, and C-suite executives, Mach49 is proving that now is the time for global businesses to leverage their ideas, brands, talent, capital, and customers to launch their own growth engines — to create and invest in their own Unicorns.

Charpie was one of Mach49's original team members and has helped usher the company through massive growth since 2014. Partnering with client teams across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, Charpie has led countless incubations for companies like Hitachi, Hines, TDK, Schneider Electric, SGS, and more — launching successful businesses that disrupt existing markets and create new ones to drive meaningful growth.

Charpie has also been named Chief People Officer of Mach49's newly established Office of People and Belonging. Mach49's Belonging initiative celebrates the authenticity and inclusion of team members from all backgrounds and experiences.

Charpie wears multiple hats at Mach49: in addition to his new Co-CEO role, he is also EVP and Co-Head of Venture Building, Mach49 Board Member, and Managing Director of Mach49's Boston office.

"David has been a part of Mach49 since the earliest days, and his experience and vision have made our business what it is today," Yates commented. "For the last nine years, David has shared his unique skills in the creation of disruptive businesses and the development of entrepreneurial cultures inside of large companies. As Co-CEO, Charpie will join me to extend Mach49's ability to build client capability — not dependency — institutionalizing their growth opportunities for decades to come."

Yates continued: "David has been instrumental in building the best teams to ideate, incubate, accelerate, and scale new ventures. In his new role overseeing the Office of People and Belonging, he will put his extraordinary talent towards developing the next generation of leaders who will help create businesses that will change the world."

"From my first Mach49 project, I knew I had found a group of kindred spirits," explained Charpie. "I've always loved building startups inside big companies, because the experience of entrepreneurship changes people. At Mach49, I can bring that life-changing experience to people at scale. We now have the capability to dramatically expand the portfolio of services that we can offer, ensuring well-rounded growth initiatives and support for the entrepreneurs who are in charge of them."

Before joining Mach49, Charpie led startups for SAP, Partners Healthcare, Dun & Bradstreet, and Healthcare Market Research — a joint venture between CVS and Pfizer. He has designed and launched several first-of-their-kind solutions, including the precursor to the UN / SPSC commodity coding system — the international standard for trade. At D&B, he founded a supplier information venture that ultimately became the company's third-largest business unit, with revenues exceeding $100M. As Global VP Intrapreneurship for SAP, Charpie started Supplier InfoNet, a Cloud supplier risk management business that helped SAP become the front-runner in big data pooling and B2B predictive performance content.

Charpie holds a BS and MS in nuclear engineering from MIT and an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management. ‍

About Mach49

Mach49 partners with global businesses to build their growth engines through venture building, venture investing, strategic partnering, and targeted M&A. We are 100% focused on execution, helping our clients disrupt existing markets and create new ones to drive meaningful growth.

The company is a unique cadre of successful serial entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and C-suite executives who have collectively generated over $60B in market value over their operating careers in companies they've invested in, managed, created, or built. Mach49 was founded by Linda Yates, author of The Unicorn Within: How Companies Can Create Game-Changing Ventures at Startup Speed (HBR Press, October 2022) — named a " Top Ten Business Books of 2022 " by Forbes, and recently selected by Malcolm Gladwell and Dan Pink as one of " 7 Startup Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read ." Mach49 is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Redwood City, Boston, London, and Amsterdam. www.mach49.com

