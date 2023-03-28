Zūm, the Leader in Modern Student Transportation, Awarded on the Financial Times America's Fastest Growing Companies 2023 List

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Financial Times announced that Zūm ranks among "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023," a recognition that supports the company's rapid expansion, impact, and transformation of the $28B student transportation industry through technology and sustainability.

The annual list , compiled by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, features the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021. Data was collected through official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites and annual reports. Across 20 countries, over 7,000 public companies were examined.

"Zum is leading a massive movement to reimagine student transportation, providing a cleaner, safer and more equitable solution to thousands of schools nationwide," said Zum CEO Ritu Narayan. "This ranking among 'The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies of 2023' is further evidence that change is here, and we appreciate all the school districts, families, drivers and communities who share and support our vision."

Zūm's growing list of district partners include Seattle Public Schools, San Francisco Unified School District, Spokane Public Schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Alameda Unified School District, San Bernardino City Unified School District and Los Angeles Unified School District – the second-largest district in the U.S.

Benefits of Zum include:

Cleaner and greener: Transportation is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. As the first and only 100% carbon neutral student transportation company in the U.S., Zum is committed to transitioning school bus fleets to electric vehicles. In fact, through its Net Zero Initiative , the company has already offset 100% of its fleet's carbon emission.

Safer and more reliable: Zum's technology is built to keep students safe from the moment they get on the bus until they are back home. Through the Zum app , parents are able to view the complete profile of their child's driver, along with real-time information about vehicle location and their child's pickup or dropoff time and status. District administrators and operators are able to track rides in a map view from start to finish, and routes are adjusted in real time to account for absent students or traffic issues. At the same time, drivers are able to preview all students on assigned routes, along with important supplemental information for each student where necessary.



Through Zum's proprietary safety technology, driver training, and certification program, SafeGuard , all drivers not only meet and exceed all state and federal requirements but also are trained on and required to adhere to specific protocols while picking up or dropping off students and while driving. The Zum platform also ensures timely, secure and centralized reporting to keep everyone appropriately informed.

More equitable: Modernizing transportation across the district can address inequalities the current system exacerbates. Students with longer average times on buses report lower grades, fewer social activities and poorer study habits. Because low-income families, children of color and children with special needs are more likely to depend on school buses, they're disproportionately affected. By selecting Zum , districts are demonstrating their commitment to modernizing student transportation to ensure equity and access for all students.

School districts and families across the U.S. are already starting to see the benefits of working with Zum: San Francisco Unified School District is on track to save $15 million over the next five years. In Oakland, the number of students spending more than one hour on a bus has dropped from 70 percent to less than 10 percent. To learn more visit: www.ridezum.com .

About Zum

Zum has reimagined student transportation, the nation's largest mass transit system. Our robust operations and integrated end-to-end cloud-based platform provides a modern student transportation service for school districts purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of their families. Zūm provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators and operators to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Always investing in the wellbeing of the communities, Zum is also the only carbon neutral student transportation provider in the nation with plans to go Net Zero with EV transition. The company has been named a top "Disruptor" by CNBC, recognized by Fast Company for its "World Changing Ideas" and won the Stevie Award for "Transportation Company of the Year." Founder and CEO Narayan has been recognized as one of Inc.'s and Entrepreneur magazine's Top 100 Women Entrepreneurs.

