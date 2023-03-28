TPA Stream announces partnership with SuperBill

SuperBill users can now connect their claims from 200+ insurance carriers

CLEVELAND and SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperBill users can now connect and sync their claims data from over 200+ payers to SuperBill for their suite of medical bill services using TPA Stream. TPA Stream's technology allows any third-party application to securely integrate medical, dental, vision, and prescription claims from over 200+ insurance carriers, including the newly announced Anthem API.

"SuperBill is a great example of how innovative companies can use our Software Development Kit to transform their category," said Jacob Sheridan, co-founder and CEO of TPA Stream. "Our technology allows application developers to create unique experiences solving some of the most pressing healthcare and benefits challenges we face as consumers."

Medical bill services, HSA providers, medication adherence apps, and more use TPA Stream to integrate into their applications because their solutions support the most payers, making up 92% of the U.S. population, use Patient Access APIs where available, and are HIPAA-compliant and SOC II Type 2 certified.

SuperBill implemented TPA Stream's off-the-shelf software development kit (SDK) to connect their platform to over 200+ payers and enable real-time insurance claim tracking for their users.

"At SuperBill, we place great value on technology that improves patient experiences," said Sam Schwager, co-founder and CEO of SuperBill. "By streamlining our customers' insurance claims, we save them time and money so they can focus on what matters, their health and wellbeing."

Sheridan added, "we are excited to see the impact SuperBill will have on the marketplace and are honored to help enable their innovative solution."

About SuperBill

SuperBill is a technology company on a mission to save patients time and money. By automating tedious workflows such as insurance reimbursement, SuperBill helps patients reduce their out-of-pocket expenses without sacrificing their time. For more information, visit www.thesuperbill.com .

About TPA Stream

TPA Stream is an insurance technology software company enabling digital transformation across the employee benefit and retirement industry. Our solutions include Claims Harvesting and Employer Invoicing for next generation employee benefits. We enable administrators, health insurance brokers, and application developers to deliver best-in-class solutions for their clients. Learn more at www.tpastream.com .

