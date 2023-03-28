Playground Announces Christina Aguilera as Co-Founder and Chief Brand Advisor

New sexual wellness brand partners with Aguilera to champion sex positive views around women's health, wellness and pleasure through FDA approved intimacy products

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Playground announces Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and entrepreneur, Christina Aguilera, as Co-Founder and Chief Brand Advisor. Playground is a sexual wellness brand for the new generation that makes innovative, good-for-you intimacy products that improve women's sexual pleasure and health. Aguilera has always used her voice to shift the narrative around female sexuality, and in her role with Playground she will further champion the brand's mission to create an open dialogue around sexual wellness while keeping the female perspective at the forefront through safe intimacy products intentionally formulated with women in mind. Aguilera will be working alongside Playground Co-Founder and CEO, Catherine Magee as well as Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Sandy Vukovic, to shed stigma and improve sexual wellness for all through ground-breaking intimacy products.

Photo Credit: Eva Schwank; Playground Co-Founder and Chief Brand Advisor Christina Aguilera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Catherine Magee, and Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Sandy Vukovic (PRNewswire)

Playground champions every woman to think of sexual wellness as an essential part of her everyday wellness. Six out of ten women struggle with arousal issues and sexual discomfort1; but as women invest more intentionally in their sexual experiences, they'll see improvement in mood, health and their intimate relationships.

"I continue to encourage women to feel empowered while owning every aspect of themselves, and to treat sexual wellness as part of a regular self-care routine," says Playground Co-Founder and Chief Brand Advisor, Christina Aguilera. "The category has largely been driven by a male dominated business model, with few products designed from inception for female specific sexual pleasure and health needs. I'm thrilled to be part of a woman-owned business, and building a brand where women can recognize Playground as a product that is speaking to them with an informed perspective."

"What's been missing in the overall health and wellness conversation is the role of sexual health. Christina is the perfect voice to champion female sexuality," says Co-Founder and CEO, Catherine Magee. "She has always proudly embraced her sexuality and has been unafraid to share it with her fans through her music or her own voice. As Playground's Chief Brand Advisor and Co-Founder, Christina has the platform to empower women to fully prioritize their sexual wellness."

The brand continues to pioneer the growing sexual wellness category as the first and only FDA-approved2 personal lubricant with four unique ingredients (fermented bamboo extract, Ashwagandha, Horny Goat Weed and Black Cohosh) to address women's larger sexual pleasure needs. As the only lubricant brand with 510K clearance to use PCR and recycled materials for its primary packaging, Playground has the most sustainable packaging in the personal lubricant market with the bottle using 50% PCR and 100% recyclable packaging.

Playground believes every woman deserves to love her intimate products just as much as her favorite beauty products. Most competitive brands use ingredients you wouldn't necessarily put on your face, much less your most absorbent, delicate parts. While others focus purely on lubrication, Playground products hydrate, soothe and spark the libido with plant-based ingredients that are clean, vegan and free of harmful ingredients – it's like premium skincare for the vagina. Playground aims to democratize access to high quality sexual wellness products with their debut collection of personal lubricants starting at $25. Featuring four unique experiences, love sesh , after hours , mini escape , and date night , Playground gives women better vagina-healthy pleasure essentials. Playground is now available on helloplayground.com and select retailers.

About Playground

Playground is a sexual wellness brand creating good-for-you pleasure essentials intentionally designed for women. We made Playground for anybody who wants more bliss in the bedroom and a deeper (and easier) connection with their partners. Our range of clean, natural, water-based personal lubricants spark all five senses and multiple erogenous zones - enhancing your mood, mind, and libido. Intentionally designed for a woman's unique needs and desires, our proprietary formulas contain innovative biotech formulations and chemistry-enhancing ingredients like Ashwagandha and Black Cohosh. We are founded and formulated by women, for women and we champion all women to think of sex as an essential part of their overall wellness. Meet your new bedside best friend. For more information, visit www.helloplayground.com and follow us @hello.playground on Instagram.

Christina Aguilera Bio

Christina Aguilera is a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the third female artist, and fourth overall, to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won seven Grammy Awards, including two Latin Grammy Awards - with the most recent being the 2022 Latin Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album on behalf of AGUILERA, her second Spanish-language album. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. Additionally, in 2021 she received the inaugural Music Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards, followed by the Spirit of Hope Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good, having served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands' World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies, in addition to raising awareness for various social conversations around domestic violence and LGBTQ+ equality. She continues to be represented by Roc Nation, CAA and imPRint. www.christinaaguilera.com

1 What women need to know about pain with intercourse. Cedars Sina i. And How to cure vaginal dryness by Dr. Peter Lotze, MD

2Playgroud's 510k clearance number is k222567.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Playground