Pega Cloud Enhancements Improve Speed, Scalability, and Agility for Optimal Business Performance

New capabilities enable Pega clients to operate on the most current Pega solutions with zero downtime

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced updates to Pega Cloud™ supported by an enhanced Global Operations Center to deliver a more scalable, reliable, and secure foundation for its suite of AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation solutions. These enhancements improve resiliency, utilization, and resource optimization so businesses can maximize their technology investments to deliver better experiences for employees and customers.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In the face of ongoing economic uncertainty, many businesses lack the means to implement the major infrastructure updates they need to meet increasing customer demands. To help ensure Pega clients can run mission-critical operations on the most current technology without interruption, Pega transformed its cloud architecture to provide an ideal foundation for its entire suite of intelligent automation, customer engagement, and customer service solutions.

Featuring the latest in Kubernetes container orchestration capabilities, Pega Cloud is an as-a-service offering that helps ensure clients' technology performs at optimal levels. Additional new features and client support for Pega Cloud include:

Ease of management and maintenance: An enhanced Global Operations Center uses Pega's industry-leading workflow platform to deliver global orchestration and scale, as well as provide seamless support for clients using Pega's multi-cloud capabilities. It enables Pega operations and developer teams to more easily perform management, update, and maintenance activities across Pega Cloud to help ensure consistency of delivery and optimal speed of operations. It is also the core of Pega's expanding client self-service capabilities such as log downloads and restarts, if needed.





Better Scalability: Elastic scalability helps clients seamlessly adapt to peaks in usage beyond the steady state. Organizations can easily scale as their needs shift – whether it is an anticipated change or something unexpected. With new advanced automation capabilities, clients can trust their environments will scale on the fly to meet demand surges without needing human intervention or monitoring.





Independent Service Updates: Enhancements offer improved support for service updates to individual Pega components as they become available or needed. This microservices approach helps enable the continuous delivery of any specific software updates so clients are always running the most current software versions. This speeds the ability to adapt to change, delivers better security, and improves performance and resiliency.





Improved Fault Tolerance: New capabilities automatically detect and help recover services faster when one or more client systems fail. This provides clients peace of mind that their Pega applications can continue to run at peak performance levels on the most stable, reliable cloud services without the need to manually intervene.

Pega Cloud powers the world's largest organizations, running mission critical solutions that maximize customer value, simplify service, and boost efficiency. It uses capabilities inherent in Pega's low-code AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation solutions to automate the delivery and management of cloud services. Coupled with the largest global collection of Pega expertise in the world, Pega Cloud delivers the most complete Pega experience clients can have.

These new capabilities are available now and will be demoed at PegaWorld iNspire, the company's annual conference this June 11-13 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. For more information, visit http://www.pega.com/products/cloud.

Quotes & Commentary

"The world's largest organizations are managing complex and demanding workloads and have no room for system downtime – they need a cloud solution that ensures they can continuously provide compelling and reliable customer and employee experiences no matter what their needs are at any given time," said Frank Guerrera, chief technical systems officer, Pega. "When we designed the next evolution of Pega Cloud, we adopted the most innovative, proven capabilities across the industry to serve as the bedrock for all our solutions. With Pega Cloud, clients benefit from more stability, scalability, and efficiency to get the most benefits from their Pega solutions."

Resources:

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit http://www.pega.com/

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pega

Ilena.ryan@pega.com

(617) 866-6022

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.