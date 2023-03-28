J.P. Morgan Appoints Alex Bell as Partner in Sustainable Growth Equity Team

Bell to deepen climate solutions expertise and expand reach in European markets

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Private Capital today announced the appointment of Alex Bell as a Partner of its Sustainable Growth Equity (SGE) platform, bringing close to two decades of private equity experience with a focus on energy and climate technology. Based in New York, Mr. Bell will support the platform's climate solutions investing efforts.

Mr. Bell was previously Head of North America Climate Private Equity at Tikehau Capital, a multi-billion-dollar global asset manager headquartered in Europe, where he was responsible for all stages of investing across sourcing, diligence, structuring, execution and fundraising. Prior to Tikehau Capital, Mr. Bell was a Director at Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ), where he helped launch a C$500 million platform investing in late-stage venture and early-growth private equity opportunities in energy transition, sustainable food & agriculture and industrial decarbonization.

Mr. Bell spent the early part of his career in energy private equity, including at Pine Brook Partners and Cadent Energy Partners, and started his career in the power & utilities investment banking division at Lehman Brothers. He received an A.B. cum laude degree in Economics from Harvard College. As a native of Mexico, Mr. Bell is fluent in Spanish and English and is conversational in French and Portuguese.

"I've known Alex for nearly two decades and he is a pragmatic, values-driven investor who brings years of multi-asset class sustainable investing experience to the team," said Tanya Barnes, Managing Partner and Co-Global Head of Sustainable Growth Equity at J.P. Morgan Private Capital.

"J.P. Morgan is uniquely positioned to support and invest in the decarbonization of heavy industries - a multi-trillion-dollar market opportunity - and Alex's depth of experience investing in climate solutions will be valuable to our investment team," said Osei Van Horne, Managing Partner and Co-Global Head of Sustainable Growth Equity at J.P. Morgan Private Capital.

SGE was established in 2021 on the heels of both J.P. Morgan Chase's pledge to target more than $2.5 trillion over 10 years to advance sustainable development and climate action, and the firm's commitment to co-invest alongside Project Black, an Ariel Alternatives private equity fund, which aims to close the racial wealth gap by investing in middle market businesses that are minority owned. J.P. Morgan is anchoring SGE's first sustainability investment strategy with an investment of up to $150 million, one of its largest capital commitments ever made into an alternative investment strategy.

"The quality, experience and diversity of SGE's investment team is outstanding. Among large asset managers, J.P. Morgan has formed one of the most diverse investment partnerships in growth equity," said Robert L. Greene, CEO of the National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC)1. The NAIC, the nation's largest trade organization of diverse alternative investors, is committed to providing advocacy, education, recruiting and institutional relations support to increase the flow of capital to high-performing diverse investment managers.

"Alex is joining one of the most compelling and diverse teams in our business - executing on an investment strategy that is both timely and leverages the global scale, sustainability expertise and industry connectivity of JPMorgan Chase," said Brian Carlin, CEO of J.P. Morgan Private Capital.

About J.P. Morgan Sustainable Growth Equity

J.P. Morgan Sustainable Growth Equity ("SGE"), a platform within J.P. Morgan Private Capital, is the sustainability-focused late-stage venture and growth equity investment arm within J.P. Morgan Asset Management. SGE invests in best-in-class private high growth companies that produce measurable, science-based, commercially-driven, positive economic and climate outcomes for heavy industries that account for 80%+ of global Greenhouse Gas ("GHG") emissions: transportation and supply chain, real estate and the built environment, industrials and manufacturing, and food and agriculture. The strategy leverages J.P. Morgan's global scale, sustainability expertise, industry connectivity, and data intelligence to help drive value for companies and investors.

J.P. Morgan Private Capital provides customized financing solutions for private companies across the capital structure and is comprised of a growth equity arm and a private debt business. J.P. Morgan Private Capital is part of J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives, the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than 60 years as an alternatives investment manager, US$211 billion in assets under management and more than 800 professionals (as of December 31, 2022), J.P. Morgan offers strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity, private credit, hedge funds, infrastructure, transportation, timber and liquid alternatives. Operating from offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our independent alternative investment engines combine specialist knowledge and singular focus with the global reach, vast resources and powerful infrastructure of J.P. Morgan to help meet each client's specific objectives. For more information, visit jpmorgan.com/am.

1Robert L Greene has not been directly or indirectly compensated for his endorsement; and is not affiliated with the Adviser. The endorsement above may not be representative of clients' experiences with Adviser, which may differ.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide; which includes but is not limited to J.P. Morgan Investment Management, Inc.

