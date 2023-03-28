Drexel Hamilton at Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Summit

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reverend Jesse Jackson once said, "Time is neutral and does not change things. With courage and initiative, leaders change things." Courage and initiative were on full display at the 26th Annual Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Economic Summit at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 20th. Founded by Rev. Jesse Jackson in 1997, the project's goal is to promote inclusion, opportunity & economic growth for diverse businesses on Wall Street and throughout the financial services industry.

Drexel Hamilton President, John Martinko, with Reverend Jesse Jackson at the 26th Annual Rainbow Push Wall Street Economic Summit at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 20th. (PRNewswire)

"There was no greater experience than marching side-by-side with Rev. Jesse Jackson ." - John Martinko , Drexel Hamilton

President of 100% Veteran-owned Drexel Hamilton, John Martinko, said, "Counting my seven combat tours to Iraq & Afghanistan as a Special Operations Airborne Ranger, there was no greater experience than marching side-by-side with Rev. Jesse Jackson. It was a spiritual experience."

Martinko, a three time Bronze Star recipient, would lead a panel of leaders on the frontlines of diversity and inclusion in banking: Patrice Altongy of HSBC, Brian Dunlap of J.P. Morgan, Karen Dunn of Bank of America, Randall Lacayo of Wells Fargo, James Roundtree III of BNY Mellon and Jia Shan of Goldman Sachs.

The financial professionals on stage gave sharp insights on how to grow opportunities for diverse businesses, but most of all, are the living embodiment of courage and initiative, while time might not change things, these leaders will.

About Drexel Hamilton:

We are proud to be the only 100% Veteran owned and operated securities broker-dealer. We are a certified Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise with over 60% of our employees being Military Veterans. Our exceptional track record underwriting and executing securities transactions for corporations, municipalities and financial institutions is matched only by our commitment to the Veteran community.

