Waxing the City® Signs Multi-Unit Development Agreements to Add Over 20 Locations Across Six States

Waxing the City Franchisor, LLC, a leading personal care franchise providing head-to-toe waxing services, announced today the signing of several multi-unit franchise development agreements to add 21 new units to its robust pipeline. The multi-unit deals will expand the brand's presence across Florida, Southern California, Virginia, Georgia, and New York and introduce Waxing the City to Maryland. The new Waxing the City locations will be opening in several new markets including:

Jacksonville, Florida (5 units), owned and operated by Tanika Adams

Southern California (6 units), owned and operated by Lexi Han

Northern Virginia (3 units), owned and operated by Nailah and Deborah Timberlake

New York, New York (2 units), owned and operated by Michael Patti

Baltimore, Maryland (2 units), owned and operated by Rodney Johnson

Atlanta, Georgia (3 units), owned and operated by Kasib Jarvis

"While we continue to drive our expansion efforts of the Waxing the City brand, we're fortunate to find exceptional entrepreneurs who share in our belief of boosting the self-esteem of the world by bringing a unique waxing experience to their communities. Waxing the City goes beyond traditional waxing by offering a full range of skincare and beauty services, as well as its own innovative product line and proprietary wax," said Nick Herrild, Brand President, Waxing the City. "As part of the Self Esteem Brands family, Waxing the City and our franchisees have access to benefits from training and real estate support to local marketing to help grow the brand. With this hands-on support, Waxing the City can be a great investment for entrepreneurs looking to get involved in a flourishing industry."

Waxing the City's rapid growth in key markets nationwide can be partially credited to its best-in-class service platform, as the brand received a 94 percent overall satisfaction rate in 2022. Additionally, Waxing the City is seeing an average ticket increase of 23 percent compared to pre-pandemic spending.

Looking to capitalize on Waxing the City's recent success and lead development in Jacksonville is franchise owner and operator Tanika Adams of Black Rose Gold, LLC. A first-time franchisee, Tanika was drawn to Waxing the City through her own interest in the beauty and wellness space and witnessed firsthand the customer interactions and endless foot traffic at a Waxing the City studio.

"Opening my first franchise was a big decision and having the extraordinary support system from Self Esteem Brands was critical in my decision to bring Waxing the City to my hometown," said Tanika Adams. "Since day one, the Waxing the City franchise development team has been by my side every step of the way – readily available to offer support and answer questions as I embark on my own entrepreneurial journey."

The second largest waxing franchise in the United States, Waxing the City was founded by four women in 2003 and offers waxing and beauty services tailored to meet customers' needs in the evolving space. The company's ability to cater to consumers' demand for services that go beyond waxing – including lash and brow lifts, tints, and laminations – has positioned the brand to become a one-stop shop for all waxing and body care needs. Waxing the City is well-positioned for continued growth in the thriving health and beauty sector through its inclusive waxing services, proprietary skin and beauty care products, and highly trained aestheticians called Cerologists.

With more than 145 locations nationwide, Waxing the City has added more than 38 units to its development pipeline in the past year. As part of Self Esteem Brands' portfolio of wellness and fitness brands, the brand is leading the booming self-care industry by helping boost clients' self-esteem through waxing and beauty services.

Franchise opportunities are available in regions across the U.S. Candidates should have a passion for and understanding of self-care and waxing services, along with a minimum net worth of $250,000 and liquid capital of $100,000. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://www.waxingthecity.com/franchise/.

About Waxing the City

Waxing the City is a beauty franchise devoted to the art of waxing and complementary skincare services and exclusive retail product. Founded in 2003 in Denver, Colorado, Waxing the City grew from a one-room studio to a regional phenomenon. Self Esteem Brands purchased Waxing the City and, using its proven excellence, expanded the franchise to the 2nd largest waxing franchise in the United States that continues to grow and flourish. From the start, Waxing the City has remained committed to delivering the highest quality in client service and expert results by hiring the best service providers. To ensure "Waxing Standards of Excellence," every licensed Cerologist (esthetician/cosmetologist) at Waxing the City completes a proprietary, extensive training course before serving clients, along with continuing education to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and innovations in beauty services and product. There are currently 130 Waxing the City locations with plans for significant annual growth. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.waxingthecity.com/franchise/.

About Self Esteem Brands

Our purpose is to improve the self-esteem of the world. Self Esteem Brands (SEB) is the parent company of Anytime Fitness (the world's largest fitness franchise), Basecamp Fitness, The Bar Method and Waxing the City. Combined, most of our more than 5,000 franchise locations are locally operated across nearly 40 countries worldwide by independent, small business owners. SEB is also the parent company to affiliates Provision Security Solutions and Healthy Contributions. Leading with a culture anchored in the values of people, purpose, performance and play, plus a charitable focus through the HeartFirst Foundation®, SEB seeks to enrich the lives of all who interact with our brands and businesses. Our vision is a world of self-esteem for every human to rise from their challenges. For more information on Self Esteem Brands, please visit https://www.sebrands.com/.

