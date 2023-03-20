Awakend Appoints Justin Rose as President

SALT LAKE CITY, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awakend™ is thrilled to announce that direct selling industry veteran, Justin Rose, has been named President of the Company.

A highly sought-after, accomplished executive, Justin has amassed an impressive career spanning three decades leading multi-billion dollar companies with some of the most recognized names in the industry. Having most recently served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at LifeVantage, Justin has also held senior sales and marketing roles at Melaleuca Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises, USANA Health Sciences, Shaklee, and Aveda.

Rodney James, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Awakend, commented, "We are honored to have someone of Justin's caliber and tremendous track record of experience join our movement at Awakend. A seasoned and highly talented executive, Justin's leadership compliments both the corporate side and the field in equal measure. His understanding of building a strong foundation that's able to pivot as needed to encourage large-scale growth is unparalleled."

Justin's business acumen, out-of-the-box thinking, and impressive history make him the clear choice for Awakend. Likewise, Justin had been searching for a company that offered an alignment in values and the opportunity to create an impactful global movement.

"To say that I'm excited to be a part of Awakend would be an understatement. After meeting the owners and understanding their vision of what being "Awakend" truly means and how simple it is to join the community — paired with a business model that supports potential for exponential growth — I quickly saw that this company is incredibly unique and unmatched in the industry. I'm excited to work hand in hand with the amazing field leaders and corporate team as together, we build a billion-dollar brand that awakens people all over the world to the greatness within themselves." — Justin Rose

About Awakend

Awakend is a movement created with the philosophy of embracing the connection between one's health, self, and wealth, allowing one to "awaken" their power within. Offering results-driven, scientifically proven health and wellness products, the company provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity through sharing its unmatched products. In addition, Awakend provides healthy-living programs and materials to further uplift their community of wellness enthusiasts — Awakend Nation. And, as an industry-first, Awakend is the only direct-selling company to incorporate an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) reward model with numerous associated benefits.

For media inquiries about Awakend please contact:

Mindy Eardley

Director, Marketing Communications

Tel: 1-801-573-4818

mindy@awakendnation.com

