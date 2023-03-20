AMERICAN COLLEGE OF PREVENTIVE MEDICINE KICKS OFF PREVENTIVE MEDICINE 2023 CONFERENCE IN NEW ORLEANS

More than 450 preventive medicine experts gather for critical conversations about the science and practice of public health and preventive medicine

NEW ORLEANS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Preventive Medicine (ACPM) kicked off its annual meeting, Preventive Medicine 2023 (PM 2023), today in New Orleans, bringing more than 450 members, guests and other leaders in preventive medicine together in person. The conference, which will take place through March 23, will focus on the science, evidence and analyses that inform the preventive medicine practice.

American College of Preventive Medicine (PRNewsfoto/American College of Preventive Medicine) (PRNewswire)

ACPM's annual meeting brings together the brightest minds in public health and preventive medicine to share ideas on top issues impacting our nation's health. Dozens of sessions and presentations will showcase the latest evidence-based research and practices that will prepare public health for future pandemics, reduce the burden of chronic disease, prevent injuries and improve the health and wellbeing of all populations.

"I am excited to be hosting PM 2023 in my home city of New Orleans to support and highlight the science and evidence that supports the public health practice" said Dr. M. 'Tonette' Krousel-Wood, MD, MSPH, FACPM, President of the American College of Preventive Medicine. "The last few years have made our nation painfully aware of our deficits in the public health workforce and practice. The conversations we are having this week are more essential than ever."

This year's meeting will feature candid conversations around challenging healthcare topics – reproductive health, vaccine hesitancy, military exposures and chronic disease prevention. ACPM members will also showcase their latest research and share best practices in preventive medicine. Featured presenters will include Jonathan Fielding, MD, MPH, MBA, MA, Rahul Gupta, MD, MPH, MBA, Peter Hotez, MD, PhD, Jamila Perritt, MD, MPH, FACOG and many more leaders in public health.

"Preventive Medicine 2023 is an opportunity to reinforce the community of the preventive medicine practice. That sense of community is essential to so many physicians – as a source of inspiration to improve the public health practice and to improve their professional development," said Donna Grande, CEO, American College of Preventive Medicine. "Every year, I look forward to this opportunity to see physicians who are dedicated to prevention, population health and the improvement of health outcomes. I look forward to the next several days of connection, conversation and collaboration to advance the ACPM mission."

For more information about PM 2023, visit ACPM online, here, and follow the conversation on social media using #PM2023.

About ACPM

The American College of Preventive Medicine (ACPM) is a professional medical society of approximately 2,000 physicians dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of individuals, families, communities and populations through disease prevention and health promotion.

For more information, visit www.acpm.org

Contact: Alicia Stanford, astanford@brgcommunications.com, Phone: 703-739-8345

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American College of Preventive Medicine