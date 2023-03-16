Kimberly-Clark Ranks Third Among Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies of 2023

Company Continues to Live its Purpose of 'Better Care for a Better World'

DALLAS , March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark announced today that Barron's ranked the company No. 3 on its 2023 list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies , which recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings among the 1,000 largest U.S. publicly traded companies. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark was included in the list.

"I'm proud of how our team at Kimberly-Clark continues to prioritize care for our stakeholders in the face of significant global challenges. These events are taking a toll on society and our planet, reinforcing the need to be better stewards for current and future generations," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO at Kimberly-Clark.

"This year's ranking is a reflection of the progress we've made toward our ambition to improve the lives of 1 billion people in underserved and vulnerable communities around the globe by 2030 – as we work to halve our overall footprint by the end of the decade," he said.

Barron's compiles the 100 Most Sustainable Companies list in conjunction with Calvert Research and Management, a leader in ESG investing. The top 100 organizations achieved the highest scores across 230 ESG metrics, ranging from workplace diversity to greenhouse gas emissions. Progress toward a circular economy was a key theme in this year's rankings.

Kimberly-Clark's commitment to corporate citizenship along with environmental and social responsibility has been recognized by its inclusion on the Ethisphere Institute's 2023 list of the World's Most Ethical Companies and its perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality index. In addition, the company received the 2021 SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and was named to the 2022 Climate Leadership Hall of Fame.

View Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies ranking here.

Learn more about Kimberly-Clark's commitment to sustainability at https://www.kimberly-clark.com/en-us/esg .

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we're committed to our purpose of Better Care for a Better World. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, holds No. 1 or No. 2 share position in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com .

