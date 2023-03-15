Dynata's new Global Consumer Trends survey: 42% of people optimistic about 2023, despite inflation and higher numbers struggling to make ends meet and reduce debt

Dynata's new Global Consumer Trends survey: 42% of people optimistic about 2023, despite inflation and higher numbers struggling to make ends meet and reduce debt

Data reveals self-reported mental health trending more positively around the world, despite younger generations' financial hardship worsening compared to summer 2022

DALLAS, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata , the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today released its latest Global Consumer Trends survey, which explores the attitudes and behaviors of 11,000 people across 11 countries, aiming to better understand how evolving economic and social factors are impacting consumers across the world.

Dynata Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dynata) (PRNewswire)

Optimism is highest in China (76%), the U.S. (49%), Australia (47%) and Canada (46%).

This installment of the research series focuses on people's feelings about the year ahead, their personal finances and mental health. A deeper dive into all key findings, including country- and demographic-specific data, is illustrated in more detail in the infographics below. Full data tables are also available.

2023 OUTLOOK

Globally, people are more optimistic (42%) than pessimistic (34%) about the year ahead.

Inflation is the No. 1 concern for consumers globally and across all age groups — except in China , where consumers are worried most about the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.

Younger generations worry more than older generations about unemployment (41% of Gen Z vs. just one in five Baby Boomers), gender equality (36% of Gen Z vs. 17% of Baby Boomers) and LGBTQ+ rights (29% of Gen Z vs. 13% of Baby Boomers).

PERSONAL FINANCES

Globally, more than six in 10 people (61%) say their personal finances have changed during the past year — and of those, more are likely to say their finances have worsened (33%) than improved (28%) .

Across the world, an increasing proportion of consumers are struggling to make ends meet — and more are falling into debt. The percentages of those who agree with these statements increased in every country between August 2022 and January 2023 .

Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X are experiencing more financial hardship than Baby Boomers — and at higher levels than last summer.

MENTAL HEALTH

Half of people globally (49%) say their mental health has changed since before the pandemic. Of those:

Talking about mental health was once considered taboo. Now, half of people globally (50%) are comfortable discussing it openly. The highest figures are found in China (61%), the U.K. and U.S. (both 58%).

Compared to 2019, women of all ages (26%) report worse mental health than men (19%).

Learn more

Research methodology

The new research draws on responses from 11,000 consumers age 16+ across 11 countries — the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, China, Japan and Australia — between Jan. 5-10, 2023. Participants were selected across Dynata's online research panels, with samples quota-controlled to reflect the population on age, gender and region. The margin of error (at the 95% confidence level) is +/- 3% at the country level, +/-1% at the total level.

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses nearly 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing ROI. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dynata