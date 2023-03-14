Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café reaches 359K+ meals donated through its 'Eat Here, Feed There' Initiative

Houston-Based Fast-Casual Franchise Supports Community, Donates A Meal Per Participating Crepe Sold

HOUSTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café , the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, recently donated 11,871 additional meals to the Houston Food Bank through its 'Eat Here, Feed There' program. The brand's leadership team and staff members of several Houston stores visited the food bank on February 9th to present the check and to volunteer in the food bank's activities for the day.

Sweet Paris has donated 359,705 meals and counting to local food banks since the program's inception in 2018, including the Houston Food Bank, Brazos Valley Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, San Antonio Food Bank, Central Texas Food Bank, Feeding South Florida, and Fundación Delia Morán. The 'Eat Here, Feed There' program was created to give back to local food banks, specifically targeting children in need. For each crêpe sold with the food bank logo on the menu, the brand donates a meal to fight hunger. Sweet Paris has three crêpes on the menu that benefit this program: the Allison's Parfait, the Truffled Caprese, and the Lemon Sugar.

Each franchise location donates to a food bank in their local area. The brand typically makes monetary donations to partnered food banks every six months. This initiative provides a way for Sweet Paris franchisees to get familiar and engrained in the local community through social efforts, creating positive change in their market.

"From the initial conception of Sweet Paris, we were inspired by fellow entrepreneurs who built social causes into their successful businesses," said Allison Chavez, co-owner of Sweet Paris. "We decided to help fight hunger with hunger by donating a meal every time the Allison's Parfait, Truffled Caprese, and Lemon Sugar are ordered, targeting programs that support children. It is our honor to be able to continue donating meals to children in the communities we serve through the support of our guests. We hope to continue to expand this program and be able to feed more people every year."

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is located in Houston, College Station, Austin and San Antonio in Texas, in Miami, FL and in Mexico, with three more locations being added this year with stores in development in Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, Coral Gables/Miami, FL, and Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN. The current expansion will take the company to 16 stores in operation by the end of 2023, and will allow the brand the opportunity to support more organizations that feed the hungry in these new markets.

The success of Sweet Paris has not gone unnoticed as the brand was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Top New and Emerging Franchises in addition to the Franchise 500® list . Also, co-founders Allison and Ivan Chavez landed on Global Franchise Magazine's 10 Emerging Leaders to Watch in 2022, and Allison was included in Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List , an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

Sweet Paris is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

For more information on Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café please visit www.sweetparis.com and for more information about Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes" one crêperie at a time, Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com, and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

