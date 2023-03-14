Raines Acquires HP Hotels to Accelerate Strategic Growth and Expand Property Management Capabilities

FLORENCE, S.C., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raines, a fully integrated hotel development, management, and investment company, has acquired HP Hotels, a full-service, third-party hotel management company, resulting in operational expansion throughout the southeast and southwestern United States. The financial terms of the transaction are not being publicly disclosed.

"Assets alone will not get Raines to where it needs to be as a company," said Grey Raines, managing partner of Raines. "In addition to acquiring third-party management contracts, Raines is adding experienced principals, trusted partnerships, and operations, sales and marketing, and human resources teams to its arsenal of experienced hospitality professionals. By selecting, developing, and empowering talent diligently, we are positioning ourselves to better achieve our company goals and deliver to our stakeholders."

The acquisition expands Raines' footprint geographically beyond the Southeast, adding properties in the Southwest, including Texas and Oklahoma. As a result of the partnership, Raines adds not only its first IHG properties but also its first independent assets. The addition of HP's independent and soft-branded properties will grow Woven by Raines, a specialized division of the company providing a unique development and management approach to boutique hotels, to a portfolio of eight hotels.

"This acquisition is more than just adding assets to our portfolio," said David Tart, managing partner of Raines. "It's about empowering us to execute on our vision, meet our long-term goals, reach new heights, and unlock new opportunities for our employees, investors, owners and strategic partners. With this acquisition, we're not only adding HP's expertise and capabilities to our portfolio, but we're also gaining a team of talented individuals who share our values and commitment to providing exceptional hospitality."

HP's principals and executive team have joined the combined company. Kerry Ranson, who co-founded HP and led HP as CEO for many years, is now a Raines partner, serving as the company's president of operations.

"A little over two decades ago, I, along with Joe Powers and Mike Hines, founded HP Hotels with a vision of operating a hotel management company committed to developing successful, long-term relationships," Ranson said. "It gives me great pleasure to say we accomplished that and more. Over the years, with the help of exceptional, result-oriented hospitality professionals, we grew our portfolio of branded full-service and select-service properties, independent properties, and boutique experiences throughout the Southeast and Southwest, and generated significant returns for our owners. This acquisition marks a new chapter in HP's history, and the company's legacy now lives on through the shared values, principles, and vision we have with Raines."

With the addition of HP's hotels, Raines now manages 49 properties in eight states across seven brands. Operating as Raines, the combined company maintains offices in Florence and Charleston, SC, overseeing day-to-day operations of the entire portfolio.

About Raines

Raines is one of the leading hospitality management, development, and investment organizations offering a comprehensive approach to its impressive property portfolio and client base. Led by managing partners, Grey Raines and David Tart, the award-winning company is known for its operational experience, success with historic properties, and expertise with the world's leading brands, such as Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Choice, IHG and Wyndham. Featuring a variety of properties, including notable boutique hotels, The Foundry Hotel in Asheville, NC and Hotel Florence in Florence, SC, Raines currently has 49 hotels and 5,204 keys throughout the Southeast. Within the Raines organization, a variety of specialty divisions offer curated and strategic programming, including Woven, a boutique hotel sector, and Array, which specializes in commercial real estate and office properties. Raines is headquartered in Florence, SC, with a secondary regional office in Charleston, SC.

