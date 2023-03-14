Powered by MRP Announces Launch of the Nobleen Dual Long Pulsed Laser at the 2023 AAD Annual Meeting in New Orleans Mar. 17th-21st

Powered by MRP Announces Launch of the Nobleen Dual Long Pulsed Laser at the 2023 AAD Annual Meeting in New Orleans Mar. 17th-21st

PARK CITY, Utah, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRP.io (MRP), a globally recognized community marketplace for energy-based medical devices, announced today the launch of the Nobleen Dual Long Pulsed Laser (1064nm & 755nm) , manufactured by FineMEC, Co., Ltd, that is now available on the MRP.io marketplace. The powerful device will be first showcased at the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in New Orleans on Mar. 17th-21st at Booth No. 824.

MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP) (PRNewswire)

Delivering a cutting-edge treatment experience, intuitive technology and ambitious design, the Nobleen Dual Long Pulsed Laser has been lauded as everything a Nd:YAG and Alexandrite laser should be – and much more. The "Noble Fractional Technology" is an innovative solution that provides the most advanced treatment for melasma and pigment lesions. From hair removal to vascular lesions, Nobleen is an advanced multi-treatment dual wavelength platform for professionals that's safer, easier and faster and offers patients minimum downtime thanks to a strong RCS cooling system.

"We are thrilled to showcase the newest Nobleen Dual Long Pulsed Laser at the upcoming 2023 AAD Annual Meeting alongside our partner FineMEC," said Founder and CEO Scott Carson. "We are eager to foster new relationships and continue our mission to help medical aesthetic and medical spa professionals by making aesthetics devices more accessible."

With over 350 exhibiting companies and 8,000 medical personnel, the 2023 AAD Annual Meeting features presentations, exhibits, and networking opportunities for dermatologists, researchers, and industry professionals to gather and discuss the latest developments in dermatology research, clinical practice, and education.

To learn more about MRP, please visit: mrp.io

About Powered by MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series, DR. MERCY . Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube for more information.

About FineMEC

Established in year 2000, FineMEC is one of the leading medical device manufacturers in Korea specializing in I2PL, Q-switched Nd: YAG and long pulse Nd: YAG lasers. FineMEC is your ideal partner for a successful business in the medical device field with our advanced technology and strong craftsmanship. Our goal is to help restore youth and beauty to customers around the globe. To learn more about FineMEC, please visit: https://www.finemecglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Powered by MRP