Omni Logistics Announces Leadership Team

With a clear focus on a future of continued growth, Omni Logistics welcomes a new senior leader in marketing and promotions of senior leaders in operations and transformation

DALLAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics, a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today announced the appointment of Tania Garcia as its new Chief Marketing Officer. In addition, the company is proud to recognize the hard work and contributions of two talented leaders, Andy Tribble and Megan Sledge, with internal promotions within the executive leadership team.

Omni Logistics welcomes new senior leader in marketing, promotions of senior leaders in operations and transformations.

Tania Garcia has joined the Omni Logistics team as Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Tania will lead Omni Logistics' global corporate identity and brand management; drive revenue through targeted, data-driven campaigns; build third-party awareness of and advocacy for Omni; and deliver high-caliber communications across all media for both internal and external communications.

Andy Tribble has been promoted to President of North America Operations from his previous role of Chief Transformation Officer. Since joining Omni in 2010, Andy has held multiple roles in operations, including SVP of North American Operations, and brings deep experience and operational knowledge to his new position. He will carry on the strong operations focus for which Omni is known while continuing to drive a safe, innovative, and disciplined approach to Omni Logistics' daily work.

Megan Sledge has been promoted from the VP of Strategy and will become Chief Transformation Officer (CTO). Since joining Omni in early 2022, Megan has been deeply involved in the Transformation Office initiatives and corporate strategy development. In her new role, Megan will align teams across the organization to Omni Logistics' strategy while helping the organization work more efficiently, at scale, to support its customers.

"Tania's impressive track record of experience and industry success paired with her fresh perspective brings tremendous value to our 7,000 customers, who represent a range of high value products that require complex logistics solutions," said JJ Schickel, CEO of Omni Logistics. "Andy and Megan are both incredibly deserving of their internal promotions, and we are proud to give recognition to their hard work and dedication."

"Omni's vision, culture and value proposition are unparalleled and I am both thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on its business objectives and culture," said Tania who has over 25 years of experience leading global Marketing strategy and teams across a number of industries. "Working with leaders of the caliber here at Omni is a rare opportunity and I look forward to further building the business and culture."

For more information about Omni Logistics and its services, visit www.OmniLogistics.com.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with over 5,000 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

CONTACT: David Claus, david.claus@finnpartners.com, 224-422-7766

Omni Logistics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omni Logistics