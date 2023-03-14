FinVolution Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results and Announces Management Changes

-International business revenue contribution reached 12.9% of total revenue for the fourth quarter and 10.3% for FY 2022 through Local Focus, Global Outlook Strategy-

-2022 Full Year Total Transaction Volume set new record high at RMB175.4 billion, an increase of 27.7% compared to Fiscal Year 2021-

-2023 Domestic Transaction Volume expected to be in the range of RMB189.0 billion to RMB205.0 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 10.0% to 20.0%-

-2023 International Transaction Volume expected to be around RMB6.4 billion representing year-over-year growth of approximately 50.0%-

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.



For the Three Months Ended

December 31, YoY

Change For Full Year Ended

December 31, YoY Change

2021 2022

2021 2022

Total Transaction Volume (RMB in

billion)1 39.0 48.6 24.6 % 137.4 175.4 27.7 % Transaction Volume (China's Mainland) 38.0 47.2 24.2 % 133.6 171.1 28.1 % Transaction Volume (International)2 0.97 1.37 41.2 % 3.7 4.3 16.2 % Total Outstanding Loan Balance

(RMB in billion) 50.3 64.6 28.4 % 50.3 64.6 28.4 % Outstanding Loan Balance (China's

Mainland)3 50.0 63.8 27.6 % 50.0 63.8 27.6 % Outstanding Loan Balance

(International)4 0.30 0.80 166.7 % 0.30 0.80 166.7 %

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Total cumulative registered users 5 reached 159.4 million as of December 31, 2022 , an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period of 2021.

Total number of unique borrowers 6 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.2 million, a decrease of 8.6% compared to the same period of 2021.

Total number of repeat borrowers7 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.5 million, remaining stable compared to the same period of 2021.

Total transaction volume and outstanding loan balance maintained consistent growth momentum

Total transaction volume reached RMB48.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 24.6% compared to the same period of 2021.

Total outstanding loan balance reached RMB64.6 billion as of December 31, 2022 , an increase of 28.4% compared to December 31, 2021 .

Transaction volume facilitated for repeat individual borrowers8 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB42.1 billion , an increase of 34.1% compared to the same period of 2021.

Small business owners' loans continued to progress

Transaction volume facilitated for small business owners for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB11.9 billion , representing 24.5% of total transaction volume in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 38.4% compared to the same period of 2021.

Total number of small business owners served for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 497 thousand, a decrease of 2.0% compared to the same period of 2021.

International expansion strengthens with increased funding from local financial institutions

Transaction volume facilitated in international markets for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB1.37 billion , an increase of 41.2% compared to the same period of 2021.

Proportion of transaction volume in the Indonesia market funded by local financial institutions has increased to 63% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 10% in the same period last year.

Outstanding loan balance for international markets 4 as of December 31, 2022 was RMB0.80 billion , representing an increase of 166.7% from December 31, 2021 .

International business revenue was RMB394.9 million ( US$57.3 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 121.9% compared to the same period of 2021.

More operational highlights

90 day+ delinquency ratio 9 was 1.41% as of December 31, 2022 , compared to 1.26% as of December 31, 2021 .

Average loan size 10 was RMB7,682 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB6,114 in the same period of 2021.

Average loan tenor11 was 8.6 months for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 8.9 months in the same period of 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue was RMB3,050.0 million ( US$442.2 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 24.6% from RMB2,448.0 million for the same period of 2021.

Net profit was RMB556.3 million ( US$80.7 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 14.4% from RMB649.7 million for the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, 12 which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB637.8 million ( US$92.5 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 13.8% from RMB560.4 million for the same period of 2021.

Diluted net profit per American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB1.91 (US$0.28) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.38 (US$0.06) , a decrease of 13.6% from the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB1.98 (US$0.29) and non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.40 (US$0.06) , a decrease of 15.0% from the same period of 2021. Each ADS of the Company represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

1 Represents the total transaction volume facilitated in China's Mainland and the overseas markets on the Company's platforms during the period presented. 2 Represents our overseas markets outside China's Mainland. 3 Outstanding loan balance (China's Mainland) as of any date refers to the balance of outstanding loans in China's Mainland market delinquent within 180 days from such date. 4 Outstanding loan balance (international) as of any date refers to the balance of outstanding loans in the overseas markets delinquent within 30 days from such date. 5 On a cumulative basis, the total number of users registered on the Company's platforms as of December 31, 2022. 6 Represents the total number of borrowers whose transactions were facilitated on the Company's platforms during the period presented. 7 Represents the total number of repeat borrowers who have successfully borrowed on our platform in the past and borrowed on the Company's platforms during the period presented. 8 Represents transaction volume facilitated for the repeat borrowers who successfully completed their transaction on the Company's platforms during the period presented. 9 "90 day+ delinquency ratio" refers to the outstanding principal balance of on- and-off balance sheet loans that were 90 to 179 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on-and-off balance sheet loans on the Company's platform as of a specific date. Loans that originated outside China's Mainland are not included in the calculation. 10 Represents the average loan size on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented. 11 Represents the average loan tenor on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented. 12 Please refer to "UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results" for reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP adjusted operating income.

Mr. Tiezheng Li, Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented, "For full-year 2022, we achieved our total transaction volume target with RMB175.4 billion in total transactions, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.7%; our total transaction volume in the fourth quarter reached RMB48.6 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.6% and a sequential increase of 6.8%."

"We are thrilled to report that during the fourth quarter, improvements across multiple operational fronts throughout our international business led to a revenue contribution of RMB394.9 million, representing 12.9% of total revenue, an increase of 121.9% from the same period of 2021 and a sequential increase of 13.0%. Our success in the Indonesian market has inspired us, and has strengthen our confidence as we further expand into additional countries", concluded Mr. Li.

Mr. Jiayuan Xu, FinVolution's Chief Financial Officer, continued, "We are encouraged by the financial results we achieved in 2022 despite the unique challenges we encountered. Net revenue for the fourth quarter reached RMB3,050.0 million representing a year-over-year increase of 24.6% and a sequential increase of 2.6%. More encouragingly, net revenue for the full year 2022 exceeded the RMB10.0 billion mark for the first time to reach RMB11.1 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.6%".

"Our cash and short-term liquidity position as of the end of December 2022 further strengthened to RMB7,063.4 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.6%. We believe our strong capital base and short-term liquidity position are an important source of confidence for all our stakeholders," concluded Mr. Xu.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 24.6% to RMB3,050.0 million (US$442.2 million) from RMB2,448.0 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the increase in loan facilitation service fees, post facilitation service fees and guarantee income.

Loan facilitation service fees increased by 20.2% to RMB1,208.6 million (US$175.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB1,005.1 million for the same period of 2021. This increase was primarily due to the increase in transaction volume, partially offset by the decrease in service fee rates.

Post-facilitation service fees increased by 17.5% to RMB496.4 million (US$72.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB422.3 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the increase in outstanding loans served by the Company and the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees.

Guarantee income increased by 47.5% to RMB920.6 million (US$133.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB624.1 million for the same period of 2021. This increase was primarily due to the increased outstanding loan balance of off-balance sheet loans, partially offset by improved asset quality. The fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination is released as guarantee income systematically over the term of the loans subject to quality assurance commitment. As the Company has been transitioning its business towards better-quality borrowers, the fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination decreased due to better asset quality.

Net interest income decreased by 0.7% to RMB292.5 million (US$42.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, from RMB294.7 million for the same period of 2021.

Other revenue increased by 29.3% to RMB131.8 million (US$19.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB101.9 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the increase in customer referral fees from other third-party platforms.

Origination, servicing expenses and other costs of revenue increased by 0.4% to RMB516.2 million (US$74.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB514.3 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the increase in employee's expenditures.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 26.0% to RMB490.7 million (US$71.2 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB389.4 million for the same period of 2021 as a result of proactive customer acquisition efforts focusing on higher-quality borrowers in both domestic and international markets.

Research and development expenses increased by 4.2% to RMB137.5million (US$19.9 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, from RMB131.9 million for the same period of 2021, due to the increase in investments for technology development.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 26.8% to RMB114.4 million (US$16.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB156.3 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the increase in operating efficiency.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets increased by 489.0% to RMB112.5 million (US$16.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB19.1 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the increase in loan volume and outstanding loan balances of off-balance sheet loans.

Provision for loans receivable decreased by 3.8% RMB126.0 million (US$18.3 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, from RMB131.0 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to better-than expected default rate as a result of transition to better-quality borrowers.

Credit losses for quality assurance commitment increased by 60.7% to RMB935.9 million (US$135.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to RMB582.5 million for the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increase in loan volume and outstanding loan balances.

Operating profit increased by 17.8% to RMB616.8 million (US$89.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB523.5 million for the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB637.8 million (US$92.5 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 13.8% from RMB560.4 million for the same period of 2021.

Other income increased by 65.0% to RMB64.5 million (US$9.4 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 from RMB39.1 million for the same period of 2021, mainly due to the increase in government subsidies.

Income tax expense was RMB125.0 million (US$18.1 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to income tax credit of RMB87.1 million for the same period of 2021. This increase was mainly due to the tax credit derived from the change in preferential tax rate for certain qualified subsidiaries in the same period last year and the increase in pre-tax profit in the fourth quarter.

Net profit was RMB556.3 million (US$80.7 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB649.7 million for the same period of 2021.

Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB551.5 million (US$80.0 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB655.9 million for the same period of 2021.

Diluted net profit per ADS was RMB1.91 (US$0.28) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.38 (US$0.06), a decrease of 13.6% year-over-year. Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB1.98 (US$0.29) and non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.40 (US$0.06), a decrease of 15.0% year-over-year. Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB3,636.4 million (US$527.2 million) and short-term investments, mainly in wealth management products, of RMB3,427.0 million (US$496.9 million).

The following table provides the delinquency rates for all outstanding loans on the Company's platform in China's Mainland as of the respective dates indicated.

As of 15-29 days 30-59 days 60-89 days 90-119 days 120-149 days 150-179 days December 31, 2019 1.34 % 2.40 % 1.86 % 1.76 % 1.62 % 1.53 % March 31, 2020 1.34 % 3.03 % 2.33 % 2.44 % 2.64 % 2.17 % June 30, 2020 0.71 % 1.36 % 1.70 % 2.00 % 2.75 % 2.38 % September 30,2020 0.46 % 0.72 % 0.74 % 0.90 % 1.07 % 1.43 % December 31, 2020 0.35 % 0.55 % 0.48 % 0.52 % 0.49 % 0.55 % March 31, 2021 0.29 % 0.52 % 0.43 % 0.39 % 0.38 % 0.36 % June 30, 2021 0.30 % 0.45 % 0.39 % 0.32 % 0.36 % 0.33 % September 30, 2021 0.34 % 0.51 % 0.43 % 0.39 % 0.33 % 0.32 % December 31, 2021 0.39 % 0.67 % 0.55 % 0.49 % 0.41 % 0.36 % March 31, 2022 0.35 % 0.64 % 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.49 % June 30, 2022 0.31 % 0.55 % 0.58 % 0.53 % 0.55 % 0.52 % September 30, 2022 0.32 % 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.46 % 0.51 % December 31, 2022 0.36 % 0.63 % 0.53 % 0.51 % 0.46 % 0.44 %

The following chart and table display the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage in China's Mainland for all loan products facilitated through the Company's online platform as of December 31, 2022: Click here to view the chart.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue for 2022 increased by 17.6% to RMB11,134.2 million (US$1,614.3 million) from RMB9,470.1 million in 2021, primarily due to the increase in loan facilitation service fees, post facilitation service fees and the increase in guarantee income as a result of the increase in transaction volume. The increase in net revenue was partially offset by the decrease in the average rate of transaction fees.

Loan facilitation service fees increased by 16.8% to RMB4,430.8 million (US$642.4 million) for 2022 from RMB3,794.2 million in 2021, primarily due to the increase in loan volume, partially offset by the decrease in average rate of transaction fees.

Post-facilitation service fees increased by 47.4% to RMB1,929.9 million (US$279.8 million) for 2022 from RMB1,309.6 million in 2021, primarily due to the increase in outstanding loans served by the Company and the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees.

Guarantee income increased by 18.2% to RMB3,064.4 million (US$444.3 million) for 2022 from RMB2,593.5 million in 2021. This increase was primarily due to the increased outstanding loan balance of off-balance sheet loans, partially offset by improved asset quality. The fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination is released as guarantee income systematically over the term of the loans subject to quality assurance commitment. As we transitioned our business towards better quality borrowers, the fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination decreased due to better asset quality.

Net interest income for 2022 decreased by 3.5% to RMB1,174.2 million (US$170.2 million) compared to RMB1,216.2 million in 2021, primarily due to the decrease in interest rate of on-balance sheet loans in the international markets.

Other revenue decreased by 3.9% to RMB534.9 million (US$77.5 million) for 2022 from RMB556.7 million in 2021, primarily due to the decrease in customer referral fees from other third-party platforms.

Origination, servicing expenses and other cost of revenue increased by 10.7% to RMB2,038.6 million (US$295.6 million) for 2022 from RMB1,842.0 million in the prior year, primarily due to the increase in employee's expenditures.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 6.4% to RMB1,685.0 million (US$244.3 million) for 2022 from RMB1,584.2 million in 2021, as a result of proactive customer acquisition efforts focusing on higher-quality borrowers in both domestic and international markets.

Research and development expenses increased by 13.0% to RMB491.5 million (US$71.3 million) for 2022, compared to RMB434.9 million in 2021, primarily due to the increase investments and technology development.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 22.5% to RMB401.7 million (US$58.2 million) for 2022 from RMB518.2 million in 2021, mainly due to the increase in the operating efficiencies.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets increased by 180.8% to RMB390.9 million (US$56.7 million) for 2022, compared to RMB139.2 million in 2021 as a result of the increase in loan volume and outstanding loan balance of off-balance sheet loans.

Provision for loans receivables increased by 11.1% to RMB415.9 million (US$60.3 million) for 2022, compared with RMB374.2 million in 2021, primarily due to the increase in loan volume and outstanding loan balance of on-balance sheet loans.

Credit losses for quality assurance commitment increased by 62.7% RMB3,195.2 million (US$463.3 million) for 2022, compared with RMB1,963.6 million in 2021, primarily due to the increase in loan volume and outstanding loan balance.

Operating profit decreased by 3.8% to RMB2,515.3 million (US$364.7 million) for 2022 from RMB2,613.8 million in 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB2,604.4 million (US$377.6 million) for 2022, representing a decrease of 3.9% from RMB2,709.0 million in 2021.

Other income increased by 80.3% to RMB220.7 million (US$32.0 million) for 2022, from RMB122.4 million in 2021, primarily due to government subsidies.

Income tax expenses were RMB454.8 million (US$65.9 million) for 2022, compared with RMB240.8 million in 2021, mainly due to the tax credit derived from the change in preferential tax rate for certain qualified subsidiaries in the same period last year.

Net profit was RMB2,281.3 million (US330.8 million) for 2022, compared with RMB2,495.3 million in 2021.

Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB2,266.4 million (US$328.6 million) for 2022, compared with RMB2,508.9 million in 2021.

Management Changes

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved the resignation of Mr. Feng Zhang from his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Zhang's resignation was due to personal reasons. The Board has appointed Mr. Tiezheng Li, Vice Chairman of the Board and President of the Company, to assume the position of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective March 14, 2023.

Mr. Tiezheng Li is one of the four co-founders of the Company and has been serving as President of the Company since May 2020, Vice Chairman of the Board since September 2018, and Director since March 2015. Mr. Li also served as Chief Strategy Officer of the Company from July 2017 to April 2020, Chief Operating Officer of the Company from April 2015 to July 2017 and Chief Risk Officer of the Company from January 2011 to April 2015. Prior to founding the Company, Mr. Li served as a risk manager at China Minsheng Banking Corporation Limited from 2006 to 2011. Mr. Li received his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Shanghai Jiaotong University in China and FMBA degree from China Europe International Business School in China.

Mr. Tiezheng Li said, "Feng has served the Company with pride and dedication for eight years. He has worked tirelessly over his tenure, leading the Company to complete multiple transitions and drive value and growth for all stakeholders of FinVolution Group. On behalf of the board, we thank him for his invaluable contributions and many years of service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

The Board has also appointed Mr. Yuxiang Wang as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective March 14, 2023. He will serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Company while retaining his current role as Chief Technology Officer of the Company, which he has held since October 2019. From June 2015 to March 2023, Mr. Wang also served as the Chief Product Officer of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Wang served as the vice president of product at Opera Software ASA, a Norwegian software company, from 2013 to 2015. Before that he worked at Baidu.com as a product head of Baidu mobile browser from 2012 to 2013 and he was the product director at TeleNav, a company providing location-based services including navigation, from 2009 to 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Wang served as a senior product manager at MiTAC Research (Shanghai) Ltd., an electronics company, from 2002 to 2009. Mr. Wang received his bachelor's degree in communication engineering from Jiangsu University, his master's degree in software engineering from Fudan University and his EMBA degree from the China Europe International Business School.

Shares Repurchase Update

On August 21, 2022, the board of directors of the Company approved the expansion of the Company's existing share repurchase program from up to US$60 million to up to US$140 million and the extension for another twelve months from January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023, which allows the Company to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$140 million until December 31, 2023.

As of December 31, 2022, in combination with the Company's historical and existing share repurchase programs, the Company had cumulatively repurchased its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with a total aggregate value of approximately US$182.3 million.

Business Outlook

China began to modify its zero-COVID policy at the end of 2022, and there remains uncertainty as to the future of the impact of the virus, especially in light of this change in policy. The Company will continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation and remain vigilant in its business operations. The Company announced that its domestic full year transaction volume guidance for 2023 expects to be in the range of RMB189.0 billion to RMB205.0 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 10.0% to 20.0%. The Company also announced that its international full year transaction volume guidance for 2023 to be around RMB6.4 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 50.0%.

The above forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current preliminary views and expectations on market and operational conditions and the regulatory and operating environment, as well as customer and institutional partners demands, all of which are subject to change.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had over 159.4 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31,

As of December 31,

2021

2022

RMB

RMB USD Assets







Cash and cash equivalents 4,418,127

3,636,380 527,226 Restricted cash 4,073,414

2,842,707 412,154 Short-term investments 1,204,901

3,427,020 496,871 Investments 971,117

1,084,084 157,177 Quality assurance receivable, net of credit loss allowance for

quality assurance receivable of RMB239,506 and

RMB374,304 as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022,

respectively 931,798

1,669,855 242,106 Intangible assets 98,947

98,692 14,309 Property, equipment and software, net 112,397

141,345 20,493 Loans receivable, net of credit loss allowance for loans receivable

of RMB427,873 and RMB294,355 as of December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2022, respectively 1,982,276

2,136,432 309,754 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of credit loss

allowance for accounts receivable and contract assets of

RMB250,696 and RMB496,918 as of December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2022, respectively 1,890,846

2,217,445 321,499 Deferred tax assets 455,741

919,361 133,295 Right of use assets 49,138

192,428 27,899 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,899,438

2,966,751 430,138 Goodwill 50,411

50,411 7,309 Total assets 18,138,551

21,382,911 3,100,230 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deferred guarantee income 1,089,503

1,805,164 261,724 Liability from quality assurance commitment 3,188,561

3,555,618 515,516 Payroll and welfare payable 252,918

274,408 39,785 Taxes payable 200,648

134,027 19,432 Funds payable to investors of consolidated trusts 1,795,640

1,845,210 267,530 Contract liability 8,436

5,109 741 Deferred tax liabilities 137,632

232,188 33,664 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 722,247

909,708 131,895 Leasing liabilities 33,356

176,990 25,661 Total liabilities 7,428,941

8,938,422 1,295,948 Commitments and contingencies







FinVolution Group Shareholders' equity







Ordinary shares 103

103 15 Additional paid-in capital 5,694,733

5,692,703 825,364 Treasury stock (324,171)

(568,595) (82,439) Statutory reserves 610,403

698,401 101,259 Accumulated other comprehensive income (16,769)

52,237 7,575 Retained Earnings 4,690,951

6,496,852 941,955 Total FinVolution Group shareholders' equity 10,655,250

12,371,701 1,793,729 Non-controlling interest 54,360

72,788 10,553 Total shareholders' equity 10,709,610

12,444,489 1,804,282 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 18,138,551

21,382,911 3,100,230

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)









For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31,

2021

2022

2021

2022

RMB

RMB USD

RMB

RMB USD



















Operating revenue:

















Loan facilitation service fees 1,005,082

1,208,636 175,236

3,794,182

4,430,778 642,402 Post-facilitation service fees 422,329

496,434 71,976

1,309,565

1,929,913 279,811 Guarantee income 624,105

920,570 133,470

2,593,512

3,064,440 444,302 Net interest income 294,656

292,512 42,410

1,216,170

1,174,204 170,244 Other Revenue 101,851

131,824 19,113

556,699

534,868 77,549 Net revenue 2,448,023

3,049,976 442,205

9,470,128

11,134,203 1,614,308 Operating expenses:

















Origination, servicing expenses and other cost of

revenue (514,329)

(516,223) (74,846)

(1,841,956)

(2,038,624) (295,571) Sales and marketing expenses (389,355)

(490,735) (71,150)

(1,584,233)

(1,685,022) (244,305) Research and development expenses (131,914)

(137,519) (19,938)

(434,850)

(491,484) (71,258) General and administrative expenses (156,272)

(114,358) (16,580)

(518,245)

(401,731) (58,246) Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets (19,120)

(112,495) (16,310)

(139,226)

(390,882) (56,673) Provision for loans receivable (131,000)

(125,969) (18,264)

(374,243)

(415,902) (60,300) Credit losses for quality assurance commitment (582,522)

(935,903) (135,693)

(1,963,609)

(3,195,220) (463,263) Total operating expenses (1,924,512)

(2,433,202) (352,781)

(6,856,362)

(8,618,865) (1,249,616) Operating profit 523,511

616,774 89,424

2,613,766

2,515,338 364,692 Other income, net 39,063

64,524 9,355

122,368

220,693 31,997 Profit before income tax expense 562,574

681,298 98,779

2,736,134

2,736,031 396,689 Income tax expenses 87,108

(124,987) (18,121)

(240,818)

(454,775) (65,936) Net profit 649,682

556,311 80,658

2,495,316

2,281,256 330,753 Net profit attributable to non-controlling, interest

shareholders (6,172)

4,836 702

(13,631)

14,874 2,157 Net profit attributable to FinVolution Group 655,854

551,475 79,956

2,508,947

2,266,382 328,596 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (14,015)

(19,644) (2,848)

(11,627)

69,006 10,005 Total comprehensive income attributable to FinVolution Group 641,839

531,831 77,108

2,497,320

2,335,388 338,601 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share

















Basic 1,430,845,871

1,419,627,691 1,419,627,691

1,420,870,790

1,412,648,862 1,412,648,862 Diluted 1,485,160,095

1,445,075,313 1,445,075,313

1,482,501,832

1,454,291,316 1,454,291,316 Net profit per share attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders

















Basic 0.46

0.39 0.06

1.77

1.60 0.23 Diluted 0.44

0.38 0.06

1.69

1.56 0.23 Net profit per ADS attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one ADS equal five ordinary shares)

















Basic 2.29

1.94 0.28

8.83

8.02 1.16 Diluted 2.21

1.91 0.28

8.46

7.79 1.13

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2022

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net cash provided by/(used in) operating

activities 219,038

301,407

43,700

630,227

268,833

38,977 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing

activities 256,190

(471,881)

(68,416)

1,994,845

(1,553,228)

(225,197) Net cash provided by/ (used in)

financing activities 756,313

(445,808)

(64,636)

(239,800)

(795,856)

(115,388) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

and cash equivalents (5,629)

19,129

2,774

(10,132)

67,797

9,830 Net increase in cash, cash equivalent and

restricted cash 1,225,912

(597,153)

(86,578)

2,375,140

(2,012,454)

(291,778) Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash

at beginning of period 7,265,629

7,076,240

1,025,958

6,116,401

8,491,541

1,231,158 Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash

at end of period 8,491,541

6,479,087

939,380

8,491,541

6,479,087

939,380

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)







For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31,

2021 2022 2021 2022

RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD













Net Revenues 2,448,023 3,049,976 442,205 9,470,128 11,134,203 1,614,308 Less: total operating expenses (1,924,512) (2,433,202) (352,781) (6,856,362) (8,618,865) (1,249,616) Operating Income 523,511 616,774 89,424 2,613,766 2,515,338 364,692 Add: share-based compensation expenses 36,923 20,998 3,044 95,213 89,030 12,908 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 560,434 637,772 92,468 2,708,979 2,604,368 377,600













Operating Margin 21.4 % 20.2 % 20.2 % 27.6 % 22.6 % 22.6 % Non-GAAP operating margin 22.9 % 20.9 % 20.9 % 28.6 % 23.4 % 23.4 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 560,434 637,772 92,468 2,708,979 2,604,368 377,600 Add: other income, net 39,063 64,524 9,355 122,368 220,693 31,997 Less: income tax expenses 87,108 (124,987) (18,121) (240,818) (454,775) (65,936) Non-GAAP net profit 686,605 577,309 83,702 2,590,529 2,370,286 343,661 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders (6,172) 4,836 702 (13,631) 14,874 2,157 Non-GAAP net profit attributable to FinVolution Group 692,777 572,473 83,000 2,604,160 2,355,412 341,504













Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing net income per share











Basic 1,430,845,871 1,419,627,691 1,419,627,691 1,420,870,790 1,412,648,862 1,412,648,862 Diluted 1,485,160,095 1,445,075,313 1,445,075,313 1,482,501,832 1,454,291,316 1,454,291,316 Non-GAAP net profit per share attributable to

FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders











Basic 0.48 0.40 0.06 1.83 1.67 0.24 Diluted 0.47 0.40 0.06 1.76 1.62 0.23 Non-GAAP net profit per ADS attributable to

FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders

(one ADS equal five ordinary shares)











Basic 2.42 2.02 0.29 9.16 8.34 1.21 Diluted 2.33 1.98 0.29 8.78 8.10 1.17

