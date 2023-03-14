Dealer Trade Network names new Senior Vice President of Sales

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Trade Network, one of Louisville's fastest-growing, privately held companies, has a new Senior Vice President of Sales.

Dealer Trade Network logo (PRNewswire)

Brad Walsh joined the company this month, bringing more than 25 years of automotive sales, finance, and services experience with him from organizations like Cox Automotive, Santander Consumer, and most recently Allstate. In his role, Walsh will oversee the growth and development of the sales team, while using his experience to build strategic relationships within the industry. "Brad's experience and deep industry knowledge will enhance our team's ability to optimize inventory at new car dealerships. We are very fortunate to have been able to add him to our leadership team." Dealer Trade Network said in a statement.

Dealer Trade Network is the industry's largest dealer-to-dealer trading network in the United States, helping new car dealerships optimize inventory and increase profitability. In 2022, the company grew year-over-year revenue 95% and expanded its team by 50%. A similar level of growth is expected in 2023.

"Dealer Trade Network leads the industry in inventory optimization and continues to develop new solutions to better support our national network of dealership partners. Joining the largest provider of inventory optimization tools and working with such an incredible sales organization is something few people get to experience," said Walsh. "I am one of the most fortunate people in the automotive industry."

