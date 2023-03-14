Cinch® Home Services and Homes For Our Troops Celebrate Two Years of Partnership

Following two years of successful partnership and dozens of donated home protection plans, Cinch commits to continued support for injured post-9/11 Veterans and their families

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services, one of the nation's leading providers of home service solutions, celebrates the second anniversary and recent renewal of its partnership with military nonprofit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT).

HFOT donates specially adapted, customized homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. As part of the relationship, Cinch provides a 3-year Complete Home Protection Plan that covers replacements and repairs of critical home systems and appliances.

"We are proud and humbled to continue giving back in such a meaningful way through this partnership," said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. "Over the past two years, we have seen the way these homes have changed the lives of these Veterans and their families for the better."

"We are excited to renew our partnership with Cinch," noted Tom Landwermeyer, President and CEO of HFOT. "The company's passion for assisting Veterans and their families significantly helps us advance our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives."

Since its inception in 2004, HFOT has built 350 specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans nationwide, with an additional 71 projects currently underway. HFOT continues its relationship with the Veterans and their families after they receive the keys to their new home by assisting them with other needs, including employment, education, training, and health services - all to ensure Veterans remain a successful homeowner for life.

To donate to the HFOT cause or learn more about Veterans in-need, visit Cinch Home Services for HFOT.

For more information about Cinch and its community partnerships, visit https://www.cinchhomeservices.com/about-cinch/community.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is the leading home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent. Building upon 40 years of proven experience, Cinch uses smart, modern tools and an award-winning customer support network to remove the guesswork around preventing, diagnosing and solving a wide variety of home-related issues. Cinch partners with expert technicians nationwide to provide unmatched service and value and continues to make strides with digital-forward strategies, platforms and initiatives that are modernizing home management services to address today's customer needs. Cinch strives to exceed owners, renters, real estate professionals and partners' expectations, every time. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Homes For Our Troops

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

